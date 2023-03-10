Inside Jim Renacci’s Plan to Stop Wokeness in Ohio Schools and Make Kids Virtually Unemployable

In what he's calling “a desperate attempt to stay relevant by exploiting the culture wars,” Jim Renacci is launching a conservative takeover of Ohio schools. His goal: to keep the state from falling behind in the national race to stop the spread of knowledge.
Save Our Schools Ohio
, the former congressman’s new political action committee with the appropriate acronym of So-So, promises to bring heightened sophistication to electing uber-conservative school board members, “opening a brave new era of hindering our children’s education.”
Using advanced analytics, the PAC will comb the fringes of social media to identify candidates with no educational training whatsoever. Ideal recruits will include people who brag of owning pocket Constitutions, and those who are barred by court order from coming within 500 feet of their kids’ school due to previously stalking the faculty.
“If they’re still returning my calls,” Renacci also plans to tap into his network of large donors. The money will finance individualized attack ads targeting incumbents. One will accuse them of putting litter boxes in school bathrooms for kids who identify as cats
. The other will have “something to do with lunch ladies and Chinese bioweapons,” says Renacci. “We’re still workshopping the concept.”
The endgame
is to defeat “woke policies” that teach kids thoughtfulness toward others. Among the curricula on the chopping block: health, history, civics, art, sex education, social studies, anything that hints of condoning the LGBTQ+ lifestyle, and everything acknowledging the world outside of America, such as learning French.
“Everything’s on the table,” says Renacci, “except detention and football, of course.”
As he envisions it, the new Ohio school will fall “somewhere between that Nazi homeschooling network
and Season 1 of the Handmaid’s Tale.” At its center will be a “Constitutional curriculum” allowing students to learn in a way our Founding Fathers intended. They’ll receive practical instruction on how to churn butter, start their own cabbage farms, and how to use leeches to treat dysentery.
Yet critics say the plan will render kids all but unemployable. “Duh,” says Renacci, annoyed at such an obvious question. But if he can reverse his plunging career trajectory by becoming the “Ron DeSantis of Ohio, I’m perfectly happy to sacrifice thousands of children.”
Indeed, the Wadsworth pol has nowhere to go but up.
After spending eight years on the junior varsity in the U.S. House, Renacci threw it all away to challenge Democrat Sherrod Brown in the 2018 Senate race. He somehow managed to lose in a state that often confuses itself for Mississippi. He then took on RINO establishment Gov. Mike DeWine in last spring’s Republican gubernatorial primary, getting smoked by 20 points.
Renacci has since been reduced to chairman of the Medina County Republican Party, a post usually granted to whoever doesn’t call in fake-sick to the meetings. He now spends his days tweeting photos of gas stoves in awkward attempts to own the libs.
Renacci admits that destroying schools may be his last chance to reclaim the limelight. Yet he remains confident.
He sees Ohio as ripe for grandstanding. In Iowa, school board members post photos of bullets under the caption of “freedom seeds.” In Florida, they’re banning books about penguins due to homosexual content
. Yet in Ohio, this mother lode of grandstanding opportunities is going to waste.
Yes, the state is driving away teachers at an alarming rate
. And, yes, school board meetings are devolving into rousing sessions of runaway imbecility. “But everybody’s doing that,” Renacci whines. “You can’t make headlines by just threatening to kill a teacher’s dog anymore.
”
He points to DeSantis, who’s turned the Florida governor’s office into a factory for exploiting the culture wars. Not a day goes by without a book on a baseball legend being banned
. Or a teacher fired for tweeting photos of empty library shelves
.
It’s proven so successful that intentionally making kids stupid is now the surest path to the Republican presidential nomination. And that has Renacci thinking big.
He foresees school board members brawling over what the Bible says about driver’s ed. Graduates only qualified to twirl signs outside phone stores. Entire districts wracked by diphtheria outbreaks after banning vaccines.
Renacci concedes his plan may prove costly to Ohio, driving families to Michigan and repelling businesses from locating here. Yet he believes voters are more than willing to sacrifice if it means rescuing a has-been congressman from hurtling toward obscurity.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter