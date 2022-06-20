Internal Affairs Investigating Cleveland Cop, the Department's 2019 Officer of the Year, for Antisemitic Tweets

City of Cleveland/Canary Mission
Quran receiving his officer of the year award
The Cleveland Police Department's Office of Internal Affairs is investigating Ismail Quran for antisemitic tweets unearthed by the Canary Mission, an organization that works to document anti-Jewish hate on college campuses and which itself has been the subject of controversy.
Quran's tweets, which predate his tenure as a Cleveland police officer, included one reading "Fuck that Jew," another saluting Hitler, and others sharing anti-Jewish conspiracy theories.
“The Division of Police is aware of this matter and it has been referred to the internal affairs unit for investigation,” Cleveland public safety spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia said in a statement. "The Cleveland Division of Police insists that officers provide the highest levels of professionalism and respect to all citizens. Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated."
Quran, who was hired in 2018, was the department's officer of the year in 2019.
“It is a cause for genuine concern that the Cleveland Police Department is employing an officer with a record of antisemitic hate speech. We were further shocked and dismayed to discover that the Cleveland Police Department honored Quran despite his many years of disseminating truly vile antisemitic content on social media," the Canary Mission said in a statement last week. "We urge swift action by Mayor Justin Bibb, Interim Chief of Police Dornat Drummond, and the Cleveland Community Police Commission to remove such a dangerous antisemite from his duty.”