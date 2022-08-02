It's Election Day in Ohio Again lol lmao

What a ridiculous state!
Today is "election day," yes, but only because a handful of Republicans repeatedly and shamelessly defied the Ohio Constitution in their pursuit of a legislative stranglehold on state politics via gerrymandering.
The onslaught of illegal maps the redistricting commission produced through the first half of 2022 delayed the Democratic process to such a degree that the state legislative races were pushed back. This sinister dithering complicated not only the statewide election schedule but political campaigns themselves. Candidates literally did not know where they should run, or where they should live
, through the winter and spring in order to represent the constituents they already represented! The process made a farce of representative democracy.
So today is a standard primary election in the sense that polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the typical locations. But it will be non-standard in the sense that it's the state's second primary, and not much is on the ballot.
You'll see the primary races for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate and the State Central Committee, (a popularity contest, essentially, that sends one man and one woman from each of the state's senate districts to the state party's central committee, a vestige, as cleveland.com reported, of Gilded Age reforms
).
You can observe a sample ballot at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections' website
.
It will also be non-standard in the sense that turnout will be far lower than usual, which is saying something. (Will Cuyahoga County broach the 10% threshold? Probably not!) Even the most engaged residents may have forgotten about the second primary today or calculated that taking a detour before or after work simply isn't worth the time, given the relatively few issues on the ballot.
For the Redistricting Commission, and statewide Republicans generally, the ignorance and apathy of voters is their greatest accomplishment.
***
