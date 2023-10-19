It's Now Illegal to Feed Geese in Mentor

"We're not anti-animal; we're just pro let-them-live-in-their-natural environment"

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 9:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Keep the bread and corn at home; feeding Canadian geese is now illegal in Mentor. - Flickr
Flickr
Keep the bread and corn at home; feeding Canadian geese is now illegal in Mentor.
Keep the spare bread and corn to yourself in Mentor, lest you break the law or interfere with the natural rhythms of wildlife.

On Monday, Mentor City Council voted unanimously to include geese in their feeding of "nuisance health risk animals" ordinance, under the belief that tossing the species scraps of lunch leftovers poses severe threats to their natural behavior. And, of course, risks to their (now delinquent) feeders. 

"Feeding can lead to normalization with human contact, as well as creating an artificial food source which encourages geese to overstay their migratory pattern as well as take up residence in the city," a press release read. "The mess they leave behind poses a health threat to humans, domestic animals, as well as other native species."

A number of U.S. cities have okayed similar bans in recent years. Councils in Taylorville, Ill., West Fargo, N.D., and Port Washington, Long Island, have all drafted geese laws in recent years.

In Connecticut, which hosts cities with similar legal limitations, a popular wildlife sign warns of bird flu or botulism, along with "deformed wings" and "dangerous and unpredictable behavior" in the birds dependent on that corn handout.

"We're not anti-animal; we're just pro let-them-live-in-their-natural environment," Mentor city council President Matt Donovan told Scene on Wednesday.

Donovan, who said the bird law update was "just a language cleanup" in outdated city code, related Monday's geese-feed ban to Mentor's history of animal nuisance regulations, most recently their issue with deer overpopulation.  (They took a bit of heat for thinning out the herd, Donovan said.)

As for how Mentor Police will address law breakers, Donovan was hesitant to give a sure answer. New code states that violators of that code, 505.21, are guilty of a misdemeanor of the fourth degree, which Donovan said would ideally come as a "warning" on first offense.

"Police will probably just go out and tell people, 'Hey, this is a new ordinance,'" Donovan said. "But it'll get people thinking: 'Have I been feeding geese the wrong way?'"

At Monday's council meeting, Donovan's proposed geese feed ban was met with the expected round of questions

"I just kind of find it hard to believe that people are feeding geese," Councilman Sean Blake surmised. "Usually they're eating grass. I never though we'd have to have an ordinance to place on the nuisance list—but here we go!"

At one point, councilwoman-at-large Janet Dowling chimed in about her own experience witnessing neighbors hand out large quantities of food for the migrating birds. Some, she recalled, had expressed worry that out-of-towners were coming to Mentor's lakes just to give geese a meal.

Donovan smiled. "They love our geese so much that they want to feed them," he said.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

How the East 81st Deli Chicken Salad Video Changed the Lives of the Business and Star, One Year Later

By Mark Oprea

Tenisha Godfrey, the 40-year-old star of the 'It's a Chicken Salad' TikTok meme, at a café off Superior Ave. in October. Godfrey is pursuing trademark rights to her slogans from the video that made her popular on social media.

Ohio Issue 1: Attacks on Parental Rights Do Not Appear in Amendment

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OCTOBER 08: People gather for the Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom Bans OFF Columbus rally for Issue 1, October 8, 2023, outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Passing Issue 2 Doesn’t Come With Automatic Expungement for Marijuana Offenses

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Marijuana plants created from clones only a few weeks old, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

As Farm Bill Stalls, Ohio Food Banks See 'Unprecedented Levels' of Demand

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

As Farm Bill Stalls, Ohio Food Banks See 'Unprecedented Levels' of Demand

Also in News & Views

There Were 112 Domestic-Violence Fatalities in Ohio Over Past Year

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

In Ohio, 27 counties had fatal incidents of domestic violence between July 2022 and June 2023, according to the latest Domestic Violence Fatality Report.

Innovation Ohio Report Shines Light on Ohio’s ‘Missing Voters’

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

More men than women are unregistered in Ohio

Passing Issue 2 Doesn’t Come With Automatic Expungement for Marijuana Offenses

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Marijuana plants created from clones only a few weeks old, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

As Farm Bill Stalls, Ohio Food Banks See 'Unprecedented Levels' of Demand

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

As Farm Bill Stalls, Ohio Food Banks See 'Unprecedented Levels' of Demand
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us