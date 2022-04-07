Jimmy Malone Gets New Hourlong WTAM Show, Filling Spot Left by Geraldo

click to enlarge JimmyMalone.com Malone at a Jimmy Malone Scholarship event in 2021

The 9 to 10 a.m. weekday spot on WTAM recently left vacant after Geraldo Rivera departed after four years to focus on his work for Fox News hasn't sat vacant for long.iHeartMedia today annouced that longtime Cleveland radio personality Jimmy Malone will host a new show in the timeslot — The Jimmy Malone Show — beginning Tuesday, April 12."I'm thrilled with the opportunity to connect with the WTAM audience," Malone said in a release. "WTAM is the news and information leader in the market, and it's humbling to have the opportunity to join such a legendary radio station.""Knuckleheads in the News," a familiar Malone segment, will return on the show, which the host says will feature interviews with "politicians, community and business leaders, journalists and more."Malone launched The Jimmy Malone show in 2021 on WARF 1350 AM after departing from WMJI, where he'd been on air since 1991."Jimmy is a passionate talk show host, a generous philanthropist and lover of all things Cleveland," iHeartMedia regional senior vice president of programming Keith Kennedy said in a statement. "We are thrilled to add yet another powerful local voice to a station that means so much to the community."