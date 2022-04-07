Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Jimmy Malone Gets New Hourlong WTAM Show, Filling Spot Left by Geraldo

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 12:25 pm

click to enlarge Malone at a Jimmy Malone Scholarship event in 2021 - JIMMYMALONE.COM
JimmyMalone.com
Malone at a Jimmy Malone Scholarship event in 2021

The 9 to 10 a.m. weekday spot on WTAM recently left vacant after Geraldo Rivera departed after four years  to focus on his work for Fox News hasn't sat vacant for long.

iHeartMedia today annouced that longtime Cleveland radio personality Jimmy Malone will host a new show in the timeslot — The Jimmy Malone Show — beginning Tuesday, April 12.

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity to connect with the WTAM audience," Malone said in a release. "WTAM is the news and information leader in the market, and it's humbling to have the opportunity to join such a legendary radio station."

"Knuckleheads in the News," a familiar Malone segment, will return on the show, which the host says will feature interviews with "politicians, community and business leaders, journalists and more."

Malone launched The Jimmy Malone show in 2021 on WARF 1350 AM after departing from WMJI, where he'd been on air since 1991.

"Jimmy is a passionate talk show host, a generous philanthropist and lover of all things Cleveland," iHeartMedia regional senior vice president of programming Keith Kennedy said in a statement. "We are thrilled to add yet another powerful local voice to a station that means so much to the community."

Vince Grzegorek

Absolutely No Skill Involved: An Oral History of the Ohio Lottery's 'Cash Explosion' Game Show

By Marah Eakin

Cash Explosion as it looked in the 1990s

Ohio Republicans Introduce Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Combined With Ban on Teaching 'Divisive Concepts'

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

Rep. Jean Schmidt, one of the co-sponsors

Cleveland Leaders File to Expunge More Than 4,000 Minor Marijuana Convictions

By Sam Allard

City Council President Blaine Griffin and Mayor Justin Bibb, outside the Justice Center.

Giant Eagle to Discontinue Single Use Plastic Bags at Cuyahoga County Stores Later This Month

By Sam Allard

Giant Eagle to Discontinue Single Use Plastic Bags at Cuyahoga County Stores Later This Month

Pandemic Policies Took a Bite Out of Child Hunger in Ohio

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

An estimated 30 million students are receiving free school meals, about 10 million more than before eligibility requirements were waived because of the pandemic.

Absolutely No Skill Involved: An Oral History of the Ohio Lottery's 'Cash Explosion' Game Show

By Marah Eakin

Cash Explosion as it looked in the 1990s

Ohio Republicans Introduce Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Combined With Ban on Teaching 'Divisive Concepts'

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

Rep. Jean Schmidt, one of the co-sponsors

Thanks for the Invite to Your Republican Coke Orgy. I Have Some Questions

By Pete Kotz

Can I do key bumps with Jim Jordan?
