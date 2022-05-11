Join the Abortion Rights Rally in Cleveland This Saturday at Willard Park

click to enlarge
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
The Cleveland Women's March, 2021
In the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that showed the nation's high court is poised to overturn Roe v Wade and reporting that confirmed the 5-4 conservative majority vote remains unchanged as of last week
, advocates and organizers have responded with rallies and protests in support of abortion rights.
Locally, Planned Parenthood and The Freedom BLOC will host “Bans Off Our Bodies: Cleveland Day of Action” this Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at Willard Park.
Ohio is one of more than two dozen states that is expected to ban abortion if the Supreme Court does in fact overturn Roe.
Gov. Mike DeWine last week said the state will seek to enforce Ohio's heartbeat bill, which would ban abortions as early as just six weeks into pregnancy and which is currently tied up in federal court, if Roe falls. State Republicans will also likely push through trigger laws that would ban all abortions and DeWine has indicated that he would sign those bills into law.
"In our lifetime, we have seen the complete destruction of abortion access, and it has never been more important to physically show up for abortion rights," organizers said in anticipation of the event.
Whether you can attend or not, you can also lend support by donating to one of three Ohio abortion funds that provide financial and logistical support to women in need.