Judge Joan Synenberg Appointed to Fill Vacant Seat on Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

After losing to Democrat Brian Mooney, Synenberg rejoins the bench

By on Fri, Dec 30, 2022 at 10:20 am

click to enlarge Judge Joan Synenberg Appointed to Fill Vacant Seat on Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court
Courtesy Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

Judge Joan Synenberg, a longtime veteran of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas bench who narrowly lost her current seat in the November election to Cleveland city councilman Brian Mooney, has been appointed to fill a soon-to-be vacant seat on the same bench by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The Republican will replace Judge Deborah Turner, who ran for and won a different seat on the bench that allows her to remain on the court until 2029 instead of being aged-out in 2025.

It's the second time Synenberg, who has presided over specialty dockets focusing on mental health and recovery, has been appointed to fill a vacancy after losing re-election to a Democrat.

Riding the effectiveness of a sample ballot, local Democrats swept all nine Cuyahoga County judicial races in November.

Related
Councilman Mooney, soon to be Judge Mooney

Councilman Brian Mooney Didn't Run Much of a Campaign Against Judge Joan Synenberg, But County Democratic Party Support Carried Him to Victory: Without the county Dems' sample ballot, Mooney probably would have lost


Synenberg's term will run through January 2025.

