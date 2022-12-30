Judge Joan Synenberg Appointed to Fill Vacant Seat on Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

click to enlarge Courtesy Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court

Judge Joan Synenberg, a longtime veteran of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas bench who narrowly lost her current seat in the November election to Cleveland city councilman Brian Mooney, has been appointed to fill a soon-to-be vacant seat on the same bench by Gov. Mike DeWine.The Republican will replace Judge Deborah Turner, who ran for and won a different seat on the bench that allows her to remain on the court until 2029 instead of being aged-out in 2025.It's the second time Synenberg, who has presided over specialty dockets focusing on mental health and recovery, has been appointed to fill a vacancy after losing re-election to a Democrat.Riding the effectiveness of a sample ballot, local Democrats swept all nine Cuyahoga County judicial races in November.Synenberg's term will run through January 2025.