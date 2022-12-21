Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Justin Bibb Is Not One of Cleveland's Most Interesting People

High-profile does not mean interesting, sorry Cleveland Magazine

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 11:45 am

click to enlarge Bibb gets some shots up at Tower City after NBA All-Star press conference. Is that interesting? - Sam Allard / Scene
Sam Allard / Scene
Bibb gets some shots up at Tower City after NBA All-Star press conference. Is that interesting?

Cleveland Magazine this week released its annual Most Interesting People issue, with this year's theme being the city's "new guard."

Included on and leading the list is Justin Bibb, who is, by Cleveland Magazine's estimation, not only interesting but interesting enough to be the first two-time selection after appearing on the very same list last year.

No offense to the mayor, or to Cleveland Magazine's staff, but Bibb is not one of the city's most interesting people. We'd submit that he isn't even one of the 10 most interesting people working at City Hall.

Smart? Dapper (loving the turtleneck under the blazer)? Ambitious? Important? Innovative? High-profile?

The 35-year-old is all of those things, and more.

But interesting?

Hardly.

Hot take? Perhaps.

What makes Bibb interesting to Cleveland Magazine? Largely that the new mayor is facing predictable hurdles in his first year in an interesting job. He's run into roadblocks on issues big and small and is realizing that progress won't come as quickly as he thought.

"I want to be disruptive," he told the mag, but admitted, "the speed is frustrating sometimes.”

Which isn't to downplay what his administration has accomplished in a year, a dizzying stretch of activity and accomplishment that feels downright supersonic compared to the languid last years of the Jackson era.

But Bibb's persona, at least the public version, is one of guarded composure and jargony business-speak. As Signal's Nick Castele noted in a profile of Bibb this month, "He talks about identifying 'pain points.' He won’t just over prepare for the snow, he’ll 'over-index' on it."

Consider Cleveland entranced.

He's seemingly never candid, rarely gets off message, and isn't even that interesting to those who cover the city, and while those are desirable qualities in an effective politician who is trying to slowly right a wayward ship, they hardly make for an interesting one.

No one's asking Bibb to have a "Butthole of America" moment, but he could stand to unclench his.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Read More about Vince Grzegorek
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Mansfield's Snow Trails Offers After-Dark Glow Snow Tubing This Winter

By Ashley Moor

Mansfield's Snow Trails resort offers glow snow tubing after dusk from mid-December through mid-March.

Cavs and City of Cleveland Unveil 12th Renovated Neighborhood Gym as Kovacic Rec Center Reopens

By Mark Oprea

Kids test out threes at Monday's reopening of the Kovacic Rec Center.

Chris Ronayne Announces Three New Hires for Incoming County Executive Administration

By Mark Oprea

Nailah Byrd, Ronayne's future chief of justice and safety.

Ohio Appeals Court Keeps Abortion Legal for Now

By Madeline Fening

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Saw Kids’ Health Coverage Drop Slightly During Pandemic

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

It's estimated nearly 7 million children are at risk for a period of uninsurance starting next year, when pandemic-era coverage protections end, according to the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

Ohio Appeals Court Keeps Abortion Legal for Now

By Madeline Fening

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against Monetary Damages Cap in Child Sex Abuse Cases

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against Monetary Damages Cap in Child Sex Abuse Cases

Justin Bibb Joins Mayors of Ohio’s Biggest Cities In Laying Out Priorities for 2023

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Justin Bibb Joins Mayors of Ohio’s Biggest Cities In Laying Out Priorities for 2023
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us