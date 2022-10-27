Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Kings Island Reveals Details for Brand New 'Adventure Port' Attraction

Adventure Port will be a "hub for explorers searching for the ruins of an ancient civilization."

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 10:52 am

A rendering of Adventure Port - Photo: visitkingsisland.com
Photo: visitkingsisland.com
A rendering of Adventure Port

After teasing a big announcement on its social media accounts, Kings Island has revealed something new coming to the park in 2023: Adventure Port.

This land, which will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone, is described on the website as "resting in the foothills of overgrown mountains and dense tropical terrain" and as a "hub for explorers searching for the ruins of an ancient civilization, its forbidden temple and mysterious wonders."

The description also plays up "ancient spirits" and "age-old curses."

The sort of Indiana-Jones-in-Latin-America theme builds on the existing Adventure Express roller coaster — which will be getting an enhanced thematic design treatment — and will include two new rides, as well as a market, restaurant and quick-serve eatery.

The rides will be family-friendly and include the possibly-culturally-insensitive, Spanish-English named "Sol Spin" and "Cargo Loco."

Sol Spin is a sort of Ferris wheel, designed to look like an "immense sun disk created by an ancient civilization," which will take riders 60 feet in the air at 25 miles per hour.

Cargo Loco is a spinning ride where guests will sit inside shipping barrels and rotate around.

Adventure Port will also include a new "Mercado," which will serve food and drink, and Enrique's fast-casual eatery, which will serve burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and salads.

The new attraction — which seems to take a cue from vintage theme park rides, like Disney's Jungle Cruise, and 1980s white man archeology adventure films — is slated to open in 2023.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory
Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom
The Haserot Angel/Lake View Cemetery 12316 Euclid Ave. The Haserot Angel is impossibly creepy and has black tears eternally streaming down its face. How apt. Also it's a cemetery, so people cry there all the time. No one has to know you're crying over something completely unrelated to anyone buried there. Photo via Angel of Death Victorious/Wikimedia

The Best Places in Cleveland to Have Yourself an Ugly Cry
Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory
Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom
The Haserot Angel/Lake View Cemetery 12316 Euclid Ave. The Haserot Angel is impossibly creepy and has black tears eternally streaming down its face. How apt. Also it's a cemetery, so people cry there all the time. No one has to know you're crying over something completely unrelated to anyone buried there. Photo via Angel of Death Victorious/Wikimedia

The Best Places in Cleveland to Have Yourself an Ugly Cry
Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory

Everything We Saw During the Cavaliers' Home Opener Victory
Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom

Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom
The Haserot Angel/Lake View Cemetery 12316 Euclid Ave. The Haserot Angel is impossibly creepy and has black tears eternally streaming down its face. How apt. Also it's a cemetery, so people cry there all the time. No one has to know you're crying over something completely unrelated to anyone buried there. Photo via Angel of Death Victorious/Wikimedia

The Best Places in Cleveland to Have Yourself an Ugly Cry
Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Everything We Saw at the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade

Trending

Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think

By Wesley Lowery and Ilica Mahajan, The Marshall Project

Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think

Thefts of Kias and Hyundais Around Cleveland, Already Bad This Summer, Only Escalating in Fall

By Ashley Lubecky

Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

Ohio Rabbis React to State Expert Offering 'Christian Understanding' of Abortion Law

By Madeline Fening

Local Jewish Rabbis are reacting to testimony from the state of Ohio that cites the Christian faith while defending a six-week ban on abortion access.

The Dark Horse, Independent Candidate for Ohio Governor, Earns Endorsement of Vermin Supreme

By Sam Allard

The Dark Horse, Independent Candidate for Ohio Governor, Earns Endorsement of Vermin Supreme

Also in News & Views

The Dark Horse, Independent Candidate for Ohio Governor, Earns Endorsement of Vermin Supreme

By Sam Allard

The Dark Horse, Independent Candidate for Ohio Governor, Earns Endorsement of Vermin Supreme

Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think

By Wesley Lowery and Ilica Mahajan, The Marshall Project

Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think

Thefts of Kias and Hyundais Around Cleveland, Already Bad This Summer, Only Escalating in Fall

By Ashley Lubecky

Kias and Hyundais have been stolen at increasing rates due to the "Kia Boyz" viral phenomenon.

Ronayne Endorsed by Nearly 30 Cuyahoga County Mayors

By Sam Allard

Ronayne Endorsed by Nearly 30 Cuyahoga County Mayors
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us