The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Lakefront Project Plans Come Into Focus as North Coast Master Plan Team Completes Second Listening Tour

The Shoreway will most likely be converted into a 35 mph boulevard

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 11:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lakefront Project Plans Come Into Focus as North Coast Master Plan Team Completes Second Listening Tour
Mike Sharp
The Cleveland Planning Commission narrowed down aspects of what will be a master blueprint for the future of Cleveland's lakefront with its final feedback session for the North Coast on Thursday.

A sort of sequel to the initial engagement sessions held last November, May's meetings followed a similar philosophy in fine-tuning what James Corner Field Operations, the New York-based design firm hired to present a master plan to Mayor Bibb, may end up delivering. Final plans are due to City Hall by the end of 2023.

And, based on the feedback of hundreds of Clevelanders, along with traffic limitations encountered along the way, the planning commission crossed out two ideas for what the North Coast Connector—the elusive land bridge, in other terms—may actually be when it's finally built.

click to enlarge Renderings showing plausible options for the Shoreway's probable conversion into a boulevard. - North Coast / Cleveland Planning Commission
North Coast / Cleveland Planning Commission
Renderings showing plausible options for the Shoreway's probable conversion into a boulevard.
That is, the Shoreway will stay, and most likely be converted into a 35 MPH boulevard, with a grass median, extending from West 3rd to East 18th.

Joyce Pan Huang, director of city planning, in her introductory speech to the 80 attendees on Thursday's Zoom call, echoed Bibb's all-inclusive premise about the North Coast, the blanket name for the city-owned area of land that stretches from Cleveland Browns Stadium to the western edge of I-71.

And when it comes down to what the North Coast should be, Clevelanders, Huang said, know best.

"For over 100 years, we've made plans to better connect with the lakefront, and we are really looking to make this the very last plan," Huang said. "We believe we have the opportunity to realize those dreams and bridge these divides. [While we have] design experts and engineering experts, we also believe that you're experts, you're residents, you live on the lakefront."

Besides eliminating the possibilities of removing the Shoreway entirely, or doing "nothing," this round's surveying of hundreds of participants marked the CPC's preparation for the North Coast Master Plan, a blueprint for actual activities and usage of land that's long been dormant or inaccessible.

click to enlarge Lakefront Project Plans Come Into Focus as North Coast Master Plan Team Completes Second Listening Tour (4)

Although opinions were highly scattered, 80 percent of the participants said they simply wanted glorified, lakefront parkland—places to "walk, bike, roll, explore, sit and relax."

The prospects have clearly inspired James Corner Field Operations.

Lisa Switkin, an architect for James Corner who helped design New York's famous High Line, said that her design firm was tapping multi-city case studies—like Chicago's River Walk and the 11th Street Bridge in Washington, D.C.—to show attendees what the land north of Mall C could look like. A dense data map that layered two decades of failure to launch lakefront plans, from the 2011 Browns proposal to the city's 2021 "Lakefront Vision," showed how planning dreams overlapped. (Mostly parking and shopping.)

Switkin's assessment, which we be refined in tandem with the city's, boils down, it seems, to what the lakefront's pined for all along: better transit connectors, more bike lanes, actual shopping or restaurants of some sort, and no more ugly parking lots that eat up 1,600 feet of Lake Erie's edge.

"We want this to be a place of joy. We want people to come down and almost feel like it's their backyard," Switkin said.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

moprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series is Back for 2023

By Scene Staff

Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band

Another Norfolk Southern Train Has Derailed 20 Miles from East Palestine

By Madeline Fening

An Norfolk Southern 8807

Cleveland Heights Embraces "No Mow May"

By Maria Elena Scott

Cleveland Heights Embraces "No Mow May"

Ohio Lawmakers Send 60% Supermajority Amendment to August Ballot

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

MAY 10: Hundreds of protesters against SJR 2, and its companion HJR 1, fill the rotunda before the Ohio House session, May 10, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

Bipartisan Rail Safety Bill Headed for U.S. Senate Vote

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

The Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine

In Ohio, Recruiters Help Older Kids in Foster Care Find Their Forever Family

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

Samantha, in the yellow dress, on her adoption day. The Dave Thomas Foundation is celebrating reaching 13,000 adoptions in both the United States and Canada.

Ohio House Committee Passes Bill Banning Trans Athletes From Women’s Sports, Talks Higher Ed Bill

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Sponsor Rep. Jena Powell

Another Norfolk Southern Train Has Derailed 20 Miles from East Palestine

By Madeline Fening

An Norfolk Southern 8807
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us