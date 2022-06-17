Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Laketran Wins "Paradox Prize" for Free Transit Program in Lake County

By on Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge Wickliffe Transit Center - LAKETRAN
Laketran
Wickliffe Transit Center

It was easy to forget, for a year or two, that The Fund for Our Economic Future's so-called "Paradox Prize" was, in fact, a prize.

The $1 million grant program was created in 2019 to fund micro-transit pilot projects across Northeast Ohio. These pilots would try to help solve a workforce paradox common in regions like ours, terminally afflicted with suburban and exurban sprawl: If you don't have a car, you can't get a job; but if you don't have a job, you can't buy a car.

Thursday evening at the Agora Theatre, the Fund celebrated the achievements of the eight pilot projects and crowned a grand prize winner.

Lake County's public transit agency Laketran won the top prize, which comes with a $25,000 financial award, Laketran initially received a $75,000 grant from the Fund to launch its pilot, Transit GO, a program that allowed employers in Lake County to offer free transit to its employees.

More than 400 employees at 175 employers have already taken advantage of the program. These employees make, on average, $12 per hour, and are able to save roughly $70/month on transportation with their subsidy.

In its impact report on the Paradox Prize, The Fund reported that Laketran secured additional funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation and a local sales tax levy to make the Transit GO program permanent.

"The Paradox Prize enabled us to work more closely with employers, to better understand their needs and implement creative solutions to meet those needs," said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle, in a press release. "We've found a way to support employers and thereby empower them to better support their employees."

(It's worth noting that this "creative solution" entails simply giving low-wage workers money. Always a good thing.)

MetroHealth was also one of the eight Paradox Prize grantees. It used its funding to explore employee incentives to promote healthier living and multi-modal commuting. It won a special "President's Prize" recognition Thursday for "model[ing] how employers can work incrementally toward institutional changes that can make commutes more affordable, efficient and environmentally sustainable."

The Fund for our Economic Future reported that all told, the eight pilot programs connected more than 1,300 individuals to work at more than 400 area businesses. But The Fund's President, Bethia Burke, said this was just the first step toward solving the the workforce transportation issues in Northeast Ohio. 

 "The work ahead of us is to build on these ideas with employers, transit agencies and policymakers," she said, in a press release. "Transportation is everyone’s business. Improving job access for the 4 million-plus residents who call Northeast Ohio home is imperative for anyone working toward a more equitable economy. "

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit

Photos From the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland's "Game On" Benefit
Anhedonia Delight, @Anhedonia Delight Femme Fatale of Filth

22 Cleveland Drag Kings and Queens To Follow On Instagram
You will learn to love living in the Butthole of America

30 Commandments of Living in Cleveland
This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

This Lakeside Bay Village Mansion Just Hit The Market For $5.9 Million

Trending

Here are Some Glamour Shots of the St. Clair Sinkhole in Downtown Cleveland

By Sam Allard

St. Clair Sinkhole, (June, 2022)

Talking Policy and Smack With Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne as the County Executive Race Heats Up

By Sam Allard

Talking Policy and Smack With Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne as the County Executive Race Heats Up

Patricia Hanych, Longtime Owner of Pat's in the Flats, Passes Away at the Age of 82

By Shawn Mishak

Patricia Hanych, Longtime Owner of Pat's in the Flats, Passes Away at the Age of 82

Great Grandson of Former Mayor Frank Jackson Indicted for Murder

By Sam Allard

Cop car outside the justice center.

Also in News & Views

Deaths Among Ohioans Ages 15-64 Up 50% Over Last 15 Years Due to Violence, Addiction, Car Crashes

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

Deaths Among Ohioans Ages 15-64 Up 50% Over Last 15 Years Due to Violence, Addiction, Car Crashes

Pandemic, Inflation, Supply Issues Prompt Cry for Help From Ohio Food Banks

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

One of the many Muni Lot distributions from the past year

Ohio Abortion Doulas Will Continue Care, With or Without Roe

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Abortion rights activists protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday.

DeWine Signs Bill Allowing for Armed Teachers: ‘This Is a Local Choice’

By Jake Zuckerman and Nick Evans, The Ohio Capital Journal

Gov. Mike DeWine addresses reporters June 13, 2021 before signing House Bill 99. The legislation allows local school boards to authorize their teachers to carry guns in the classroom.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us