Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Legal Recreational Marijuana in Ohio Could Mean $375 Million Per Year in Tax Revenue, OSU Researchers Say

By on Wed, Apr 20, 2022 at 8:53 am

click to enlarge A scene from the 2022 Hash Bash in Detroit - METRO TIME STAFF
Metro Time Staff
A scene from the 2022 Hash Bash in Detroit

Recreational marijuana in Ohio could mean up to $375 million in annual tax revenue for the state, according to new research from Ohio State University.

The study, released just in time for America’s annual, informal marijuana celebration day Wednesday, uses tax estimates from an initiated statute effort to legalize marijuana in the state, possibly via the November 2022 ballot.

The study pairs tax rates (10% in addition to Ohio’s 5.75% state sales tax) from the organizers’ proposal, population growth estimates, and year-over-year revenue data from six other states (Michigan, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado) with recreational programs to make projections for Ohio.

Depending on the bullishness of growth estimates and product pricing, the researchers estimated the state will earn somewhere between $276 million to $375 million by the fifth year of operation.

“Whatever tax structure is adopted, our analysis suggests it is reasonable to predict that Ohio would collect hundreds of millions in annual cannabis tax revenues from a mature adult-use cannabis market,” the researchers, from OSU’s Drug Enforcement and Policy Center concluded. “But the amount of tax revenue collected would likely still represent a small percentage of Ohio’s $60+ billion annual budget.”

The study notes its limitations — it calls its analysis a “best guess” based on consumption patterns, price, tax structure, program rollout, regulatory hiccups and others.

Organizers gathered about 133,000 signatures to force state lawmakers, over the course of about four months ending in late May, to consider their proposed legislation to legalize the drug for adult sales and use. If lawmakers decline to pass the proposal, the organizers must gather the same amount of signatures again and then can place the issue on the general election ballot in November.

Other legislative efforts to legalize recreational marijuana have failed, and top Republicans signaled opposition to the initiated statute earlier this year.

As of November 2021, recreational marijuana is legal in 18 states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

You can read the study here.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks
Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks
Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green

Everything We Saw at Dyngus Day 2022 at Gordon Green
Outside of Derby Downs, 1957

Vintage Photos of Life in Akron From the 1910s to the 1980s
Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks

Photos From the Cavaliers' Play-In Game Against the Atlanta Hawks
Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

Everything We Saw in Downtown Cleveland During the Guardians' Home Opener

Trending

Plain Dealer Endorses Nina Turner Over Shontel Brown for Congress After Testy Interview

By Sam Allard

Plain Dealer Endorses Nina Turner Over Shontel Brown for Congress After Testy Interview

Ohio Reports Outbreak of Kids Turning Gay Due to Disney

By Pete Kotz

Ohio Reports Outbreak of Kids Turning Gay Due to Disney

Cleveland Documenters Guru Lila Mills Tapped to Lead New Cleveland Newsroom from American Journalism Project

By Sam Allard

Lila Mills, named the EIC of new Cleveland newsroom.

Cleveland is the Worst City in the Country if You're a Black Woman. Bibb, City Council Want to Change That.

By Sam Allard

Ward 7 Councilwoman Stephanie Howse is backing legislation to create a commission on Black women and girls.

Also in News & Views

Cleveland RTA Suspends Mask Mandate on Buses and Trains

By Sam Allard

Cleveland RTA Suspends Mask Mandate on Buses and Trains

Cleveland is the Worst City in the Country if You're a Black Woman. Bibb, City Council Want to Change That.

By Sam Allard

Ward 7 Councilwoman Stephanie Howse is backing legislation to create a commission on Black women and girls.

Cleveland Documenters Guru Lila Mills Tapped to Lead New Cleveland Newsroom from American Journalism Project

By Sam Allard

Lila Mills, named the EIC of new Cleveland newsroom.

Plain Dealer Endorses Nina Turner Over Shontel Brown for Congress After Testy Interview

By Sam Allard

Plain Dealer Endorses Nina Turner Over Shontel Brown for Congress After Testy Interview
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us