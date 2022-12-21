LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Cleveland Next Summer

Get those blocks ready, Northeast Ohio.
The Cleveland Brick Convention
, a LEGO fan event, is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds next summer on July 22nd and 23rd.
Attendees will get a chance to meet LEGO masters and pro LEGO artists while touring huge LEGO displays. You'll also get a chance to build your own creation in various design zones and check out retired sets no longer in production.
Brick Convention will be donating a portion of their proceeds this year to Creations for Charity, a non-profit organization that provides new LEGO sets to underprivileged children around the world for the holidays.
Tickets are $15 onlineor $18 at the door, but organizers expect the two-day event to sell out.
Two sessions will be offered each day: Session 1 will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Session 2 will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter