By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 12:22 pm

click to enlarge LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Cleveland Next Summer
Bill Ward/FlickrCC

Get those blocks ready, Northeast Ohio.

The Cleveland Brick Convention, a LEGO fan event, is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds next summer on July 22nd and 23rd.

Attendees will get a chance to meet LEGO  masters and pro LEGO artists while touring huge LEGO displays. You'll also get a chance to build your own creation in various design zones and check out retired sets no longer in production.

Brick Convention will be donating a portion of their proceeds this year to Creations for Charity, a non-profit organization that provides new LEGO sets to underprivileged children around the world for the holidays.

Tickets are $15 onlineor $18 at the door, but organizers expect the two-day event to sell out.

Two sessions will be offered each day: Session 1 will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Session 2 will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

