Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff

The new weekly podcast on the history of the mob, crime and politics in Youngstown

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 6:20 am

Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts.

In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel industry loss, Traficant runs for sheriff amidst a brutal mob war."

Vince Grzegorek

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million
Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they're all $3 and under.

35 of the Best Things to Eat in Cleveland for Under $15
Burger King Lettucegate In 2012, an anonymous employee of Burger King snapped a pic of himself, standing on two containers of lettuce. Anonymous, the online collective famous for high-profile hackings, internet sleuthing, and virtual attacks against monster companies like Mastercard, didn't take too kindly to senor asshole's post and quickly destroyed his nameless, faceless designs by grabbing the GPS data from the picture, which turned out to be a Mayfield Heights Burger King.

21 of the Biggest Cleveland Internet Moments Of All Time
Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show

Photos From Yellowcake Shop's "Force in Vogue" Star Wars Inspired Fashion Show

Anchor Chris Tanaka Leaving Cleveland 19 News for Boston Station

By Sam Allard

Anchor Chris Tanaka Leaving Cleveland 19 News for Boston Station

Rep. Monique Smith Flipped an Ohio Statehouse District Red to Blue in 2020. Now, She's Got a More Complicated Battle – Against a Democrat

By Sam Allard

Rep. Monique Smith

Introducing "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH,' a New Podcast on the History of the Mob, Crime and Politics in a Rust Belt City

By Vince Grzegorek

Introducing "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH,' a New Podcast on the History of the Mob, Crime and Politics in a Rust Belt City

Bibb Announces West Side Market Will Become Nonprofit

By Sam Allard

Justin Bibb accepts the endorsement of Kerry McCormack outside the West Side Market, (9/7/21).

Anchor Chris Tanaka Leaving Cleveland 19 News for Boston Station

By Sam Allard

Anchor Chris Tanaka Leaving Cleveland 19 News for Boston Station

Data Shows 72% of Millenials Born in Cleveland Stay in City, But Income and Race Key Factors in Who Moves

By Vince Grzegorek

Data Shows 72% of Millenials Born in Cleveland Stay in City, But Income and Race Key Factors in Who Moves

Bibb Announces West Side Market Will Become Nonprofit

By Sam Allard

Justin Bibb accepts the endorsement of Kerry McCormack outside the West Side Market, (9/7/21).

Cleveland Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer is the Real Freaking Deal

By Sam Allard

Rebecca Freaking Maurer, a practitioner of actual transparency
