Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 4, The Pied Piper

The new weekly podcast on the history of the mob, crime and politics in Youngstown

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 12:32 pm

Episode 4 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts.

In this week's installment, FBI agent Bob Kroner tangles with Traficant in a game of cat-and-mouse.

Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

Half Moon Bakery 3460 West 25th St., Cleveland After more than three years of pop-ups and catering, Half Moon Bakery finally unveiled its brick-and-mortar bakery in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, located across the street from MetroHealth. The carry-out empanada shop features the signature half-moon-shaped pastries, stuffed with flavor-packed combinations such as shredded chicken with garlic tomato sauce, tofu with seasoned veggies, and pepperoni, mozzarella and tomato sauce and they’re all $3 and under.

