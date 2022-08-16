Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 5, David and Goliath

The new weekly podcast on the history of the mob, crime and politics in Youngstown

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 6:53 am

Episode 5 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts.

In this week's installment, Traficant defends himself against the federal government. Will Youngstown set him free?

