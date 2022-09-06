Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Podcast, Episode 8, "Pigs, Hogs and a Beef"

The new weekly podcast on the history of the mob, crime and politics in Youngstown

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 10:02 am

New episodes every Monday - truth.media/Sony Music
truth.media/Sony Music
New episodes every Monday


Episode 8 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts.

In this week's installment: When mob boss Prato dies, a longstanding feud between Joey Naples and his nephew boils over.

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst &amp; Young Rooftop

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

By Vince Grzegorek

Jimmy and Dee Haslam Hosting Fundraiser for J.D. Vance? That Tracks!

By Sam Allard

Protesters Who Were Unlawfully Arrested and Jailed on May 30 Settle Lawsuit with Cleveland for $540,000

By Sam Allard

Cleveland's Most Fascinating Medical Stories: When Care Continues After Death

By Dr. Corey Meador

Cleveland's Most Fascinating Medical Stories: When Care Continues After Death

By Dr. Corey Meador

Protesters Who Were Unlawfully Arrested and Jailed on May 30 Settle Lawsuit with Cleveland for $540,000

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Police Officer Won't Be Disciplined for Antisemitic Tweets Since They Were Made Prior to Being Hired

By Vince Grzegorek

Jimmy and Dee Haslam Hosting Fundraiser for J.D. Vance? That Tracks!

By Sam Allard

