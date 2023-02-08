Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Local Donations for Earthquake Victims Being Collected by Turkish American Society of Northeastern Ohio

Items can be dropped off at six locations

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 11:32 am

click to enlarge The cleanup of the wreckage of a collapsed building, Diyarbakır, Turkey. - Voice of America/Creative Commons
Voice of America/Creative Commons
The cleanup of the wreckage of a collapsed building, Diyarbakır, Turkey.

The Turkish American Society of Northeastern Ohio is collecting clothing, food, hygiene products and emergency items for victims of the 7.8- and 7.4-magnitude earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria and have claimed more than 11,000 lives so far with officials warning that the number will climb.

“The victims of the earthquake in Türkiye urgently need your help for their recovery from this catastrophe,” TASNO said in a statement. “It is winter and many people had to leave their homes without clothing.”

For clothing, TASNO is especially seeking winter wear like coats, hats and gloves. Additional requests include necessities like heaters, flashlights, generators and sleeping bags, as well as non-perishable, canned foods and diapers, toothbrushes, menstrual products and other hygiene items.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

5863 Londonairy Blvd
Hudson Oh 44236
(330) 256-9205

16535 Munn Rd.
Chagrin Falls, 44023
(330) 208 7874

3146 Lander Rd,
Pepper Pike, OH 44124
(216) 408 2390

39120 Princeton Cir,
Avon, Ohio, 44011
(440) 320 9667

9116 Pleasant Lake Blvd,
Parma OH
(440) 381 7177

38307 Royalton Rd,
Grafton, OH 44044
(216) 925 6530

The deadline for the first shipment is Friday, February 10 and Friday, February 17 for the second.

Direct monetary donations can be made here. The organization encourages anyone with questions to contact Engin Ates at (330) 208-7874.

Tags:

