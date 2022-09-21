Local Group Gathering Donations for Puerto Ricans Devastated by Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona pummeled Puerto Rico with more than 30 inches of rain this weekend, destroying homes, power lines and other vital infrastructure across the island. As of Tuesday, more than a million people (of the island's 3.2 million total) were still without power.
Puerto Rico, the U.S. territory in the Caribbean, is still recovering from the extensive physical damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, the latter of which killed more than 3,000. And though the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is better prepared this time around, Puerto Rico is still reeling from the devastation.
To support ongoing relief efforts in the wake of Fiona, the Ohio chapter of the New Era Young Lords is gathering donations of essential items and money in preparation for a trip to Puerto Rico to help clean up debris, rebuild homes and distribute aid.
Requested items for the "Boots on the Ground Initiative" include batteries, flash lights, baby formula, diapers, hygiene items and non-perishable foods. (See the full list below). Donations can be dropped off at Lincoln-West High School (3202 W. 30th St., Cleveland) or at Benny's Sports Bar (3463 Fulton Rd., Cleveland), both in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood. All donations must be made before Oct. 8.
Financial contributions can be made to the project's GoFundMe page
or via CashApp at $YOUNGLORDZPROJECT.
