Marcia Fudge Withdraws as Shaker Heights Commencement Speaker

The decision followed a petition from students who opposed Fudge's previous support of Lance Mason, who murdered beloved Shaker Heights teacher Aisha Fraser

By on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 11:10 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Marcia Fudge speaking in 2023 - U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Marcia Fudge speaking in 2023
Former HUD Secretary and United States Congresswoman Marcia Fudge on Friday afternoon notified the Shaker Height school district that she would withdraw as speaker for the high school's commencement on June 5.

The Shakerite, the school's student-run newspaper, first reported the news.

While district officials had lauded the chance to finally welcome the Northeast Ohio political legend to a graduation ceremony after years of her schedule making such an arrangement impossible, students in recent weeks had voiced displeasure and started a petition opposing the move due to Fudge's previous support for sentencing leniency on behalf of Lance Mason in a 2014 domestic violence conviction involving his ex-wife Aisha Fraser.

Mason, the former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge, pleaded guilty to battering Fraser, a beloved sixth grade teacher in Shaker. Records show he punched her more than 20 times and slammed her head into the console of a car in front of the couple's children.

In her letter to a judge, Fudge wrote that he was a "good man who made a very bad mistake and “Lance accepts full responsibility for his actions and has assured me that something like this will never happen again.

A few years later, Mason brutally murdered Fraser, stabbing her as she dropped the children off at a family member's house.

While Fudge condemned the murder — "My support of Lance Mason was based on the person I knew for almost 30 years," she said in a statement in 2018. "The person who committed these crimes is not the Lance Mason familiar to me. They were horrific crimes, and I condemn them” — students, Fraser's former colleagues and Shaker families felt that inviting someone who vouched for Mason to speak to Fraser's former students was insensitive.

The choice "does not align with the values we uphold in Shaker Heights, OH. As a community, we believe in promoting safety and justice," the petition read.

“I simply think that this district cannot forgive nor forget what she’s done,” Shaker senior Lilith Schmidt told The Shakerite, “and her accomplishments do not outweigh her being complicit.”

An email sent to parents and teachers on Friday afternoon said the district is evaluating the current commencement program.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Maybe Don't Invite Someone Who Vouched for the Man Who Killed a Beloved Teacher in Your District to Speak at Commencement

By Vince Grzegorek

Aisha Fraser in an undated photo

A Contest to Design a New Flag for the City of Cleveland Launches Monday

By Vince Grzegorek

Is it time for a new flag?

Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024 Finalist Voting is Now Open

By Vince Grzegorek

Scene's Best of Cleveland 2024 Finalist Voting is Now Open

Ohio Gov. DeWine Said He Didn’t Know of Millions in FirstEnergy Support. Is It Plausible?

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 03: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined on stage by First Lady Fran DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Second Lady Tina Husted to celebrate DeWine winning the Republican Party nomination for governor in the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the DeWine-Husted campaign headquarters, Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Gov. DeWine Said He Didn’t Know of Millions in FirstEnergy Support. Is It Plausible?

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 03: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined on stage by First Lady Fran DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Second Lady Tina Husted to celebrate DeWine winning the Republican Party nomination for governor in the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the DeWine-Husted campaign headquarters, Columbus, Ohio.

Court Issues Restraining Order Against Ohio Fracking Waste-Storage Facility

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

A flooded site at the Austin Master Services toxic-waste storage facility in Martin's Ferry, Ohio.

Ohio Near Bottom in Preschool Spending Compared to Other States

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine at a speaking event

Marital Rape Loophole Closed by Ohio General Assembly, Bill Moves to Governor’s Desk

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Statehouse
More

April 24, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us