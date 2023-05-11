The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Melt Bar & Grilled Facing Wage Theft Lawsuit

Waitstaff say the restaurant paid them below minimum wage since much of their time was spent on non-tip producing work

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 11:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The chain has nine locations - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
The chain has nine locations

Current and former Melt Bar and Grilled servers are suing the Ohio restaurant chain, alleging a form of wage theft.

According to the lawsuit, filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas last September, Melt paid waitstaff less than the minimum wage using a tip credit, a common practice in the service industry which lets employers include tips in wage calculations. In Ohio a tipped minimum wage from employers is $5.05 with the assumption that, including customer tips, servers will make at least full minimum wage.

However, in the suit, which seeks class action status, employees allege that although they were being paid a tipping minimum wage, much of their actual work didn’t involve serving customers and collecting tips.

According to the Department of Labor, "An employer may also take a tip credit for the time a tipped employee spends performing work that directly supports tip-producing work, provided the employee does not perform directly supporting work for a substantial amount of time."

But, according to the suit, Melt Bar and Grilled “maintain a policy and practice whereby Servers are required to spend a substantial amount of time performing non-tip producing side work, including, but not limited to, general cleaning of the restaurant, preparing food for customers, refilling condiments, rolling silverware, and clearing tables,” according to the class action lawsuit.

The DOL's rules state, "A tipped employee performs directly supporting work for a substantial amount of time if the tipped employee performs directly supporting work for more than 20 percent of the hours in a workweek for which the employer has taken a tip credit or the tipped employee performs directly supporting work for a continuous period of time that exceeds 30 minutes."

Attorneys for both the restaurant chain and the employees declined to comment when reached by Scene.

The court docket shows a discovery deadline of July 26 with a motion for class certification due in August.

"When employers refuse to pay promised wages, pay less than the minimum wage, fail to pay for all hours worked, or don’t pay overtime compensation as required by law, it is theft," according to local advocacy coalition Guardians for Fair Work. "They’ve stolen that worker’s time and their wages."

Mark Powell, the listed plaintiff, worked at the chain’s Avon location, but other class members of the class action lawsuit previously or currently work at other locations.

The lawsuit’s class members, which it estimates to be more than 50 employees, are seeking damages for unpaid wages, additional damages and court fees.

Wage theft has been a focus for both city and county governments recently. A Policy Matters Ohio analysis found that employers steal from roughly 213,000 workers every year by paying them less than the minimum wage.

Related
Researchers say most often, the worst consequence an employer will face for wage theft is to pay back a portion of stolen wages.

213,000+ Ohio Workers are Cheated of Earnings Each Year


Cuyahoga County Council is considering legislation that would bar it from doing business with companies that commit wage theft, and Cleveland City Council passed a similar ordinance last year.

Related
Cleveland City Council member Rebecca Maurer addressing Cuyahoga County Council.

Cuyahoga County Council Considering Legislation to Stop Doing Business With Companies That Commit Wage Theft: The move comes after Cleveland passed its own wage theft ordinance last December


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series is Back for 2023

By Scene Staff

Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band

Census Data Shows Diverging Population Trends in Cleveland Neighborhoods, With Some Adding Housing Units But Losing Residents

By Mark Oprea

Data map showing the four Cleveland neighborhoods (in purple) with diverging Census trends: where people were lost, while housing was added.

Flats East Bank Sets Sight on Becoming Cleveland's Second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

By Mark Oprea

The Flats East Bank in early May. It's possible that the majority of the area could become a drink-friendly pedestrian zone by the end of 2023.

Ohio House Leaders Tee Up Supermajority Amendment Measure for Wednesday Floor Vote

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

House Speaker Jason Stephens presiding over an uncharacteristically packed Rules Committee hearing. Some members of the public forced to leave, watched through the windows from outside.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Lawmakers Send 60% Supermajority Amendment to August Ballot

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

MAY 10: Hundreds of protesters against SJR 2, and its companion HJR 1, fill the rotunda before the Ohio House session, May 10, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio House Leaders Tee Up Supermajority Amendment Measure for Wednesday Floor Vote

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

House Speaker Jason Stephens presiding over an uncharacteristically packed Rules Committee hearing. Some members of the public forced to leave, watched through the windows from outside.

Ohio’s Gender Wage Gap: Women Earn 79 Cents for Every Dollar a Man Earns

By Nathalia Teixeira, Ohio News Connection

In 2002, women working full and part-time earned 80% of what men earned. By 2022, that had risen to just 82%, according to the Pew Research Center.

Ohio Takes Part in National Day Without Childcare, Advocates Call for More Funding

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

The CEO Project, a statewide grassroots organization, called for more childcare funding on National Day Without Child Care.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us