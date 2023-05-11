Melt Bar & Grilled Facing Wage Theft Lawsuit

Current and former Melt Bar and Grilled servers are suing the Ohio restaurant chain, alleging a form of wage theft.
According to the lawsuit, filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas last September, Melt paid waitstaff less than the minimum wage using a tip credit, a common practice in the service industry which lets employers include tips in wage calculations. In Ohio a tipped minimum wage from employers is $5.05 with the assumption that, including customer tips, servers will make at least full minimum wage.
However, in the suit, which seeks class action status, employees allege that although they were being paid a tipping minimum wage, much of their actual work didn’t involve serving customers and collecting tips.
According to the Department of Labor, "An employer may also take a tip credit for the time a tipped employee spends performing work that directly supports tip-producing work, provided the employee does not perform directly supporting work for a substantial amount of time."
But, according to the suit, Melt Bar and Grilled “maintain a policy and practice whereby Servers are required to spend a substantial amount of time performing non-tip producing side work, including, but not limited to, general cleaning of the restaurant, preparing food for customers, refilling condiments, rolling silverware, and clearing tables,” according to the class action lawsuit.
The DOL's rules state, "A tipped employee performs directly supporting work for a substantial amount of time if the tipped employee performs directly supporting work for more than 20 percent of the hours in a workweek for which the employer has taken a tip credit or the tipped employee performs directly supporting work for a continuous period of time that exceeds 30 minutes."
Attorneys for both the restaurant chain and the employees declined to comment when reached by Scene.
The court docket shows a discovery deadline of July 26 with a motion for class certification due in August.
"When employers refuse to pay promised wages, pay less than the minimum wage, fail to pay for all hours worked, or don’t pay overtime compensation as required by law, it is theft," according to local advocacy coalition Guardians for Fair Work. "They’ve stolen that worker’s time and their wages."
Mark Powell, the listed plaintiff, worked at the chain’s Avon location, but other class members of the class action lawsuit previously or currently work at other locations.
The lawsuit’s class members, which it estimates to be more than 50 employees, are seeking damages for unpaid wages, additional damages and court fees.
Wage theft has been a focus for both city and county governments recently. A Policy Matters Ohio analysis found that employers steal from roughly 213,000 workers every year by paying them less than the minimum wage.
Cuyahoga County Council is considering legislation that would bar it from doing business with companies that commit wage theft, and Cleveland City Council passed a similar ordinance last year.
