MetroHealth Hosts Annual Transgender Job Fair This Weekend

The fair will be held at Studio West 117.
MetroHealth will hold its eighth annual transgender job fair Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Studio West 117
in Lakewood.
Roughly 20 employers will be at the fair, including MetroHealth and local businesses and organizations. According to organizers, positions range from entry-level to skilled and some employers will conduct interviews on-site at the fair.
“While acceptance of transgender people has improved in some ways, we know they still face stigma and barriers to employment. Trans and gender non-conforming folks are unemployed at about twice the rate of their cisgender neighbors,” said Ginger Marshall, PRIDE Network Administrative Coordinator and Co-chair of the MetroHealth Pride Alliance employee business resource group in a statement.
In addition to job opportunities, the fair will feature a panel discussion, information about pursuing legal name changes and grants to pay for them, portable computers for those who don’t own computers and workforce development organizations with information on job training opportunities.
Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) will also be involved. Before the fair, Tri-C’s workforce development program will lead a resume class. Tri-C will also share job-hunting tips and guides, with information about background checks and name changes at previous employers.
The fair will start at 8 a.m. with a free continental breakfast. Studio West 117 is located at 1384 Hird Ave
.
