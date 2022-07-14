Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

MGM Northfield Park Installing Fence Around Infield Pond After Horse Drowned Monday

Another horse drowned in pond three years ago.

By on Thu, Jul 14, 2022 at 8:04 am

click to enlarge MGM
MGM

MGM Northfield Park has begun construction of a fence around an infield retention pond where a two-year-old race horse drowned earlier this week. MGM representatives have told the media that the fence is expected to be completed at some point next week.

The horse, Alfred Hanover, was reportedly spooked by a tractor after completing a harness race Monday, the second on the evening's 15-race card. After having its harness removed, it dashed for the infield pond, where it drowned. MGM Northfield Park canceled the remainder of its races that evening.

The Akron Beacon-Journal spoke with a member of the U.S. Harness Racing Alumni Association, who said that Alfred Hanover was wearing connected loops placed on the horse's front legs, called hobbles, which "probably kept him from being able to swim."

Animal rights groups immediately condemned the accident and MGM Northfield Park for not constructing a fence previously, especially when a similar drowning incident occurred three years ago. Another incident some months later was narrowly avoided.

PETA issued statements calling the leadership at Northfield Park "incompetent and cruel." The organization's Senior Vice President, Kathy Guillermo, then released a statement yesterday when the fence was announced. 

"The tragedy is that it took a horse’s death to get officials to act," she said. "PETA will be watching closely to ensure that the temporary barrier is adequate and that a permanent fence is constructed in short order."

MGM Northfield Park was "deeply saddened" by the death of Alfred Hanover. Live races resumed Wednesday evening.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village
Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail

Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail
Little Italy, day or night, remains one of the most stressful places to park in the city.

The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car in Cleveland
Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village
Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail

Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail
Little Italy, day or night, remains one of the most stressful places to park in the city.

The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car in Cleveland
Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village

Everything We Saw at Rooms to Let 2022 in Slavic Village
Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail

Photos From the Cleveland Tall Ships Festival's Parade of Sail
Little Italy, day or night, remains one of the most stressful places to park in the city.

The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car in Cleveland
Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

Photos From FELOH's Crown Day Beauty Experience at Garden of Eden

Trending

Man Charged With Rape of 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Whose Abortion Story Dave Yost, Other Republicans Called a Fabrication

By Vince Grzegorek

Dave Yost on Fox News

As Republicans Push Back on Story of 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel for Abortion, State Data Shows Dozens of Children Get Abortions Every Year

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Dave Yost on Fox News

Retired Teachers Go to Court for Ohio Pension Records

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Retired Teachers Go to Court for Ohio Pension Records

“Just Show Up. Don’t Ask Questions”: An Oral History of the “Please Stay, LeBron” Video

By Marah Eakin

“Just Show Up. Don’t Ask Questions”: An Oral History of the “Please Stay, LeBron” Video

Also in News & Views

Judge Boots Shareholder Lawyers From FirstEnergy Bribery Suit for Failure to ‘Diligently Prosecute’ Case

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy’s headquarters in Akron.

Third Total Abortion Ban Bill Proposed in Ohio

By Madeline Fening

Rep. Click

Ohio Coalition Calls for Free School Meals to Avoid Child Hunger Cliff

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Some school districts are concerned the expiration of USDA waivers will have negative impacts on school meal programs.

Man Charged With Rape of 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Whose Abortion Story Dave Yost, Other Republicans Called a Fabrication

By Vince Grzegorek

Dave Yost on Fox News
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us