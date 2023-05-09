The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Muni Lot Parking Rates Could Jump to $70 for Browns Games

The proposed hike is part of wide-ranging legislation that would modernize the city's parking system

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 9:35 am

Muni Lot Parking Rates Could Jump to $70 for Browns Games
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Legislation introduced at Cleveland city council on Monday to overhaul the city's parking operations — including ditching coin meters for a modern app and credit card-based system, extending paid hours to 10 p.m. from 6 p.m., and possibly eliminating free parking on weekends — would also increase rates at the Muni Lot from $30 for special events (Browns home games, essentially) to as much as $70.

Hourly, daily and monthly rates there and at other city-owned lots, such as the Willard Park Garage, the West Side Market lot, and the Canal Basin lot in the Flats, would also increase.

The smart parking system is expected to cost $5 million and would be operational six months after it receives approval from council and the Board of Control, the administration has said.

Cleveland should see a boost of about $340,000 annually in parking revenue by enforcing more paid hours, instituting higher rates, and thanks to more drivers paying with the smart system who, not having any quarters, would otherwise simply park for free.

Street parking, under the proposed changes to the ordinance, would remain free on New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Day, and the day after Christmas.

