NBC's Chuck Todd Coming to the City Club Tuesday, Oct. 4

NBC's Chuck Todd, host of the Sunday morning news program "Meet the Press," will appear at the City Club of Cleveland next Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a breakfast program
.
City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop, perhaps to encourage attendance in spite of the 8:00 a.m. start time — breakfast at 7:30 — has promised French Toast and much coffee for the early risers.
Todd has been at NBC since 2007 and served as the network's lead White House correspondent before he succeeded David Gregory as Meet the Press host in 2014. (It was John Carroll alum Tim Russert who initially brought Todd to NBC.)
Todd will help the City Club audience "traverse the political landscape of the state and the nation" over breakfast, and can no doubt provide an insiders' perspective on the tumultuous landscape of political journalism in the age of Trump, social media and political extremism.
Tickets are $25 (members) /$38 (non-members). The forum will be livestreamed, as usual, at CityClub.org.
***
