New Cleveland Slovenian Festival Debuts This Saturday

The Summer Zabava will be free and open to all ages from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

By on Fri, Jul 28, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge The Slovenian National Home has been a cultural center for Cleveland's Slovenian population since 1914. - Maria Elena Scott
Maria Elena Scott
The Slovenian National Home has been a cultural center for Cleveland's Slovenian population since 1914.
The Slovenian National Home and Cleveland Bocce Club are hosting what they hope will be Cleveland’s first annual Summer Zabava on Saturday, July 29.

Set to be held at the Slovenian National Home (6417 St. Clair Avenue), the festival promises live music, Slovenian and European vendors and a bocce — or balinca, in Slovenian — tournament, with 16 Cleveland teams competing for the first Summer Zabava championship title.

“The literal translation of 'zabava' means party,” said organizer Lauren Calevich. “Typically you see zabavas in the summertime. They're usually outdoors, they usually involve grilling and lots of good food and drinks and live music and dancing.”

The zabava will have food, drinks and desserts. Attendees can try Slovenian foods like čevapi and potica and wash them down with pivo (beer), vino (wine) or šljivovica, a fruit brandy popular in Slovenia.

“We'll have lots of great food and drinks,” Calevich said. “We will have live music, we’ll have polka music playing all day. We've got a band and some strolling musicians as well.”

Although forecasts for Saturday predict a chance of rain, the festival will go on regardless of weather.

“We do have a backup plan,” said Calevich. “We have lots of indoor space if need be so it's on, even if it rains.”

More information about the Summer Zabava can be found here.

