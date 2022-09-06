Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

New Ohio Labor Report Highlights Improvements and Challenges

Workers still face challenges

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 10:06 am

click to enlarge Ohio's labor market has recovered quickly after COVID-19, but the number of jobs in the state remains below the year 2000 level. - (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)
Ohio's labor market has recovered quickly after COVID-19, but the number of jobs in the state remains below the year 2000 level.

A new report on working in Ohio offers a mixed picture of labor in the state.

The annual State of Working Ohio report is out for 2022 and while researchers are highlighting the strong post-pandemic job recovery, workers still face challenges.

The report shows the state has recovered 85% of the jobs lost to COVID-19, which is three times faster than the recovery from the great recession 14 years ago. While this is good news, Michael Shields - a researcher with Policy Matters Ohio and the lead author of the report - offered a word of caution.

"There is a note of caution, that depending on how aggressively they push to reduce inflation, the Federal Reserve really could reverse this job growth," said Shields. "We could even see a recession, but generally we're seeing really good recovery."

Shields said the inflation over the last two years was kicked off by the pandemic, but corporate profits now make up over 50% of cost increases.

Over the last few decades many workers in Ohio have been forced to transition out of jobs in manufacturing and into lower wage sectors. The report indicates the state has lost over 700,000 manufacturing jobs since the 1970s.

Shields pointed to a decline in union representation as a major factor keeping wages flat since the '70s. He said that while there have been productivity gains in the workplace over those same decades, corporations and the wealthy have captured nearly all of the profits from those gains.

The report shows only 13% of Ohioans belong to a union and Shields said productivity gains are not enough.

"Productivity is not enough to ensure that everyone in Ohio is able to prosper," said Shields. "Broadly shared prosperity depends on more than productivity, it also depends on bargaining power. We have to make sure that working people have a voice at the table and are able to bargain for their share of the wealth that they're creating."

The report shows the median union wage is close to $5 per hour more than non-union workers.

Another challenge Ohio workers often face is wage theft, where employers don't pay for all hours worked. The report states that misclassification of workers as contractors is one form of wage theft, but Shields said it goes further.

"Employers steal from some 213,000 Ohioans through minimum wage non-payment alone," said Shields. "Now, minimum wage non-payment is not the only form of wage theft. There are other things like not paying time and a half for overtime. Things like not paying for all hours worked. Sometimes folks will work a short-term job and just never get their last paycheck."

Shields said Ohio does not have the investigative resources to address the scale of the wage theft problem in the state.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show
Bedford Reservation Gorge Parkway, Walton Hills Probably most known locally for Shawnee Hills Golf Course, this reservation is home to a deep gorge that was declared a national natural landmark. Because of the gorge, and Tinker’s Creek, the 2,200 acres of this reservation are some of the most scenic in the Metroparks system, especially the Tinkers Creek Gorge Scenic Overlook. The Overlook may be the best place to scream into the void out of all of these.

22 of the Best Places Around Cleveland to Scream Into the Void
Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst &amp; Young Rooftop

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst & Young Rooftop
This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show
Bedford Reservation Gorge Parkway, Walton Hills Probably most known locally for Shawnee Hills Golf Course, this reservation is home to a deep gorge that was declared a national natural landmark. Because of the gorge, and Tinker’s Creek, the 2,200 acres of this reservation are some of the most scenic in the Metroparks system, especially the Tinkers Creek Gorge Scenic Overlook. The Overlook may be the best place to scream into the void out of all of these.

22 of the Best Places Around Cleveland to Scream Into the Void
Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst &amp; Young Rooftop

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst & Young Rooftop
This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland National Air Show
Bedford Reservation Gorge Parkway, Walton Hills Probably most known locally for Shawnee Hills Golf Course, this reservation is home to a deep gorge that was declared a national natural landmark. Because of the gorge, and Tinker’s Creek, the 2,200 acres of this reservation are some of the most scenic in the Metroparks system, especially the Tinkers Creek Gorge Scenic Overlook. The Overlook may be the best place to scream into the void out of all of these.

22 of the Best Places Around Cleveland to Scream Into the Void
Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst &amp; Young Rooftop

Photos From the For The Culture Mixer on the Ernst & Young Rooftop
This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price

Trending

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

By Vince Grzegorek

Finalist Voting for Scene's 'Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About' Is Now Live

Jimmy and Dee Haslam Hosting Fundraiser for J.D. Vance? That Tracks!

By Sam Allard

Jimmy Haslam

Protesters Who Were Unlawfully Arrested and Jailed on May 30 Settle Lawsuit with Cleveland for $540,000

By Sam Allard

Plaintiff Cassandra Ziemer (at mic) spent three nights in jail after getting arrested on May 30.

Cleveland's Most Fascinating Medical Stories: When Care Continues After Death

By Dr. Corey Meador

Another month, another medical wonder

Also in News & Views

Cleveland's Most Fascinating Medical Stories: When Care Continues After Death

By Dr. Corey Meador

Another month, another medical wonder

Protesters Who Were Unlawfully Arrested and Jailed on May 30 Settle Lawsuit with Cleveland for $540,000

By Sam Allard

Plaintiff Cassandra Ziemer (at mic) spent three nights in jail after getting arrested on May 30.

Cleveland Police Officer Won't Be Disciplined for Antisemitic Tweets Since They Were Made Prior to Being Hired

By Vince Grzegorek

Quran receiving his officer of the year award

Jimmy and Dee Haslam Hosting Fundraiser for J.D. Vance? That Tracks!

By Sam Allard

Jimmy Haslam
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us