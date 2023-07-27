New Projects Seek to House New Mothers, Veterans in Cleveland

More than 1,800 people experience homelessness every night in Cuyahoga County, the National Alliance to End Homelessness says

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 2:10 pm

click to enlarge The Sisters Haven Cudell House will be able to house seven new or expecting mothers at a time. - Courtesy of Sisters Haven
Courtesy of Sisters Haven
The Sisters Haven Cudell House will be able to house seven new or expecting mothers at a time.
Two Cleveland projects, Sisters Haven and the Walter Collins Veteran Housing and Service Facility, are taking steps to secure housing for Cleveland’s most vulnerable.

Sisters Haven, a faith-based nonprofit in Cleveland, is preparing to open a homeless shelter for pregnant people in the westside Cudell neighborhood.

In 2020, the last year with available data, Ohio had the 10th highest infant mortality rate in the country, according to the CDC. Sisters Haven aims to provide not only housing but support with things like employment, daycare and more permanent housing.

“From the time of pregnancy to approximately nine months to a year — from our experience that’s when [new mothers] are ready with programming and housing and jobs,” said director of mission services and development Julie Mallett, who is also one of Sisters Haven’s founders. “That's a big time for them to move on on their own, and ultimately, we want them to get out of this cycle of poverty, so the support system is there.”

Cleveland’s Landmark Commission approved plans to renovate and expand a home on West 99th Street that was previously scheduled for demolition. Renovations on the home are expected to wrap up in December, when Sisters Haven is set to begin serving expecting mothers. The home will be able to host seven mothers at a time and will welcome people at any stage of pregnancy through approximately 9 to 12 months after the baby is born.

The program will center each individual’s needs and goals, instead of fostering a one-size-fits-all approach, according Mallett.

“We have been working on wrap-around, trauma-informed programming,” Mallett said. “We're following evidence-based programs to help us help these women. Ultimately, they want to be heard. They want to make their own choices…Many of these programs for women, they go in and they're like ... 'This is what we think is best for you.' And that's not necessarily what's best for them.”

Sisters Haven is also designed to help women with plans for more permanent housing and vocational or educational training through partnerships with local colleges and companies and programs for things like literacy, GED achievement and cosmetology, Mallett says.

Sisters Haven also wants to help new mothers overcome potential issues from criminal pasts.

“Another problem that happens is that they have issues with the legal system, and that's something that's very hard — because if they have any kind of past with drugs or something, a person won’t hire them, even if it's been five years since they’ve been drug-free,” said Mallett. “So we have the lawyers to go in and help expunge things.”

Although the nonprofit is faith-based and will have some faith-based programming, Mallett says Sisters Haven is open to everyone regardless of beliefs or background.

“We are faith-based so we will add a little bit of different programs for childcare, health, mental health, physical health training,” said Mallett. Examples of faith-based programming available given by Mallett include invitations to attend church or sessions with prayer beads.

More information about Sisters Haven, including links to its Facebook, Instagram and opportunities to donate can be found on its website.

Cleveland is also on track to provide housing for the city's veterans. Cleveland City Council passed legislation to award Union Miles Development Corporation $750,000 for the new Walter Collins Veteran Housing & Service Facility. The new facility will consist of 11 new housing units on Harvard Ave. for struggling veterans.

On Thursday, Ward 2 councilman Kevin Bishop, who has been involved in the drive to create the veteran housing for years, ceremonially awarded Union Miles the money for the facility, which is named after Walter Collins, a 13-year Army veteran who worked to lead efforts for veteran support.

The facility will partner with Rid-All Green, an organization dedicated to urban agriculture. The partnership will bring on-site programming teaching urban farming best practices, providing resources and stability and promoting healthy living.

“I believe this project will jumpstart other investments in Ward 2,” Bishop said in a statement.
Thirty-five percent of households in the Cleveland census tract are renters — and many can't pay the rent.

Affordable Housing Is a Big Problem in Ohio, Report Finds: Rents have risen 17 percent in Ohio in the last two years

Cleveland's housing stock is not in great shape

Cleveland Housing Survey Confirms Properties Owned by Out-of-State Investors Are in the Worst Shape: Just 7% of them graded out in excellent shape


