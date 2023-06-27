Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Nominations for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2023 Are Now Open

It's time to spread the love

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 8:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nominate winners for Best of Cleveland 2023 right now - Jannik Stegen
Jannik Stegen
Nominate winners for Best of Cleveland 2023 right now
Nominations for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2023 awards are now open.

Our annual celebration of all the very best things the city has to offer is coming in September, but first we need to hear from you. After all, you know Cleveland the best — where to eat, what to listen to, what to see, where to be seen, and the people and businesses making it all happen.

So, we're looking for your suggestions in hundreds of categories.

Cleveland's a city on the rise, in so many ways, and it's time to spread the love.

Click here to begin the survey.

Nominations will be accepted through July 21.

Nominees receiving the most submissions will move on to the finalist round in late July. So don't be shy with your opinions, as you can participate once per day.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ohio Nursing Home Workers Say They’re Pushed Past Their Limit

By Maria Elena Scott

Rackell Ellis, Michelle Pirigyi and Michelle Nikita of SEIU 1199 outside Chardon Healthcare Center.

Weekend Open House of Veterans Memorial Bridge's Streetcar Level Previews What the 'Low Line' Might Be

By Mark Oprea

Some 9,000 Northeast Ohioans came out to the lower level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge to preview—and speculate on—what the Low Line Sky Park could be in the near future.

Gathering Signatures to Put Abortion Amendment on November Ballot is ‘Going Very Well’

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Gathering Signatures to Put Abortion Amendment on November Ballot is ‘Going Very Well’

Downtown Cleveland Inc. Revamped its Summer Busker Program. Will More Artists Show Up?

By Mark Oprea

Kellie Clark, who goes by the stage name Thistle, plays on the corner of East 6th and Euclid Ave. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Also in News & Views

Gathering Signatures to Put Abortion Amendment on November Ballot is ‘Going Very Well’

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Gathering Signatures to Put Abortion Amendment on November Ballot is ‘Going Very Well’

What Ohio Abortion Patients' Stories Can Tell Us About Life After Dobbs

By Madeline Fening

Abortion-rights advocates gather in Cincinnati in May 2022.

How Ohio Lawmakers and Religious Lobbyists Coordinated on Anti-Trans Legislation

By Zurie Pope, Ohio Capital Journal

Sponsor Rep. Jena Powell

Ohio House Passes Bill Blocking Gender-Affirming Care and Trans Athletes

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Sponsor (R) Rep. Gary Click
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us