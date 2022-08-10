Cleveland Wing Wing | Sept. 26th - Oct. 2nd, 2022

Nominations Now Open for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About

It's time to get your votes in

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 1:05 pm

click to enlarge Nominations Now Open for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About
Scene

Sometimes we discover the city and all it has to offer on our own, but more often those discoveries are made thanks to someone else: You have to try this restaurant. You must hit up this event next year. Don't miss this band.

After all, there's simply too much for any one person, or altweekly, to know. It's about community, the shared experience, the lifting up of those who deserve it. Which is where you come in.

Every year we turn over the pages of Scene to you, the readers, to share your favorite things about the city. And so we do again for the Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About.

Nominations are now open in hundreds of categories and will remain so until August 26. Finalist voting will begin the week after.

Have a nomination for a category that we don't have listed? Drop it in the "Create Your Own Category and Winner' section.

Start the survey now.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo
Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show

Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show
Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo
Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show

Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show
Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo

Photos: Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Ohio Before Our Camera Got Mucked Up With Faygo
Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show

Photos From the Drag Me to the Farm Drag Show
Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City

Photos From the All White Affair at Garden City
This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

This Avon Lake Mansion Right on the Water Just Hit the Market for $5.5 Million

Trending

Early Heads-Up: I-90 Between Hilliard and I-71 Split Will Be Under Major Construction for At Least Two Years

By Vince Grzegorek

Orange barrels await

The Plain Dealer, Cleveland's Metro Daily Newspaper, is Hiring a Cincinnati Bengals Reporter

By Sam Allard

The Plain Dealer, Cleveland's Metro Daily Newspaper, is Hiring a Cincinnati Bengals Reporter

RTA Buses Are Advertising for Spitzer KIA. Cool Cool. No Yeah No For Sure.

By Sam Allard

One of five RTA buses featuring advertisements for Spitzer KIA.

Cleveland Cinemas to Host Special Screenings of Grease in Memory of Olivia Newton-John

By Sam Allard

Cleveland Cinemas to Host Special Screenings of Grease in Memory of Olivia Newton-John (2)

Also in News & Views

Gov. Mike DeWine Claims “Great Progress” for Ohio Families. The Data Says Something Else

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 03: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, joined by First Lady Fran DeWine, speaks to supporters celebrating DeWine winning the Republican Party nomination for governor in the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the DeWine-Husted campaign headquarters, Columbus, Ohio.

CHIPS Act Expected to Boost Ohio Technology, Manufacturing

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

The CHIPS and Science Act could accelerate manufacturing and technology supply chain opportunities in Ohio.

Fear and Uncertainty Grip Ohio Patients as Abortion Referral Services Struggle to Keep Up

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 4, The Pied Piper

By Vince Grzegorek

New episodes every Monday
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us