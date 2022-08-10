Nominations Now Open for Scene's Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About

click to enlarge Scene

Sometimes we discover the city and all it has to offer on our own, but more often those discoveries are made thanks to someone else: You have to try this restaurant. You must hit up this event next year. Don't miss this band.



After all, there's simply too much for any one person, or altweekly, to know. It's about community, the shared experience, the lifting up of those who deserve it. Which is where you come in.

Every year we turn over the pages of Scene to you, the readers, to share your favorite things about the city. And so we do again for the Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About.

Nominations are now open in hundreds of categories and will remain so until August 26. Finalist voting will begin the week after.



Have a nomination for a category that we don't have listed? Drop it in the "Create Your Own Category and Winner' section.