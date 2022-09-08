Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022

As the calendar turns to fall and Halloween waits around the corner, so do some of the country's best haunted attractions right here in Northeast Ohio.
The Haunted Attraction Association this week released its annual list of the top-rated haunted houses and among the 49 scariest destinations are four local operations delivering some of the best frights.
AKRON HAUNTED SCHOOLHOUSE & LABORATORY:
The Haunted Schoolhouse takes you on a three-floor journey through the librarian’s scariest stories. In the Haunted Laboratory, a team of scientists is working to contain a vile virus that transforms its victims into a horde of tortured creatures. Will you escape the building’s four floors before the virus contaminates your veins? Let the nightmare begin.
FACTORY OF TERROR, CANTON, OH :
Located inside an abandoned 150,000 sq. ft. aluminum foundry in Canton, Ohio this haunt features five full attractions, totaling over a mile in length including: Also available on the premises are 6 escape rooms. The Factory of Terror has been awarded the Guinness World Record 3 times as the Longest Indoor Haunted Attraction in the world.
GHOSTLY MANOR, SANDUSKY, OH:
Ghosts lurk in every corner as you wander through this “old mansion.” See if you can make it all the way through as Ghostly Manor comes alive to reveal your deepest fears! We have added more scares and new rooms while keeping our ticket prices the same! Ghostly Manor Thrill Center is open at noon every day, but our hours vary. Please refer to our current schedule for the hours of operation. Ghostly Manor is recommended for ages 10 and up.SPOOKY RANCH, COLUMBIA STATION, OH:
It began over 30 years ago with The “Famous Haunted Hayride”, taking customers on a ride through the Forest of Fear where you experienced terror and suspense at every turn. You cannot escape the monsters, ghouls and danger lurking in the foggy mist. Hollywood high-tech scenes and sets with live actors await you. The “Famous Haunted Hayride” combines scary with humor and surprises. The use of pyrotechnics and larger than life 30- foot tall animated creatures will astound you. Experience the Famous Haunted Hayride with gigantic sets, detailed facades and the most up-to-date special effects possible. We are committed to deliver screams to all generations with are different levels of attractions. Experience in-your-face style acting, thrills and suspense at Spooky Ranch, Cleveland’s Premier Haunted Event.
“The most important aspect of our jobs is prioritizing visitor safety,” HAA President Spencer Terry says in a release. “The Top Haunts certification rewards those attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are not only leaders in delivering some of the best attractions in the business, but also in setting the bar high for best practices in safety.”
That means the haunted house at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, where an actor last year ignored policy to use only fake weapons and instead brought a real bowie knife to work where he accidentally stabbed a boy in the foot, didn't make the list.