Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Ohio Abortion Rights Groups Merge and Set Sights for Amendment on November Ballot

Placing the measure on the 2023 ballot was called a “moral imperative”

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 8:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ohio Abortion Rights Groups Merge and Set Sights for Amendment on November Ballot
Photo by Emanuel Wallace

Two groups who had already committed to separate efforts to get reproductive rights in the hands of Ohio voters have now merged and set an end goal: abortion access on the November ballot.

Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom and Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights announced Thursday that they are joining together to “file language with the Ohio Attorney General to place a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment to restore and protect reproductive rights and abortion access on the November 2023 statewide general election ballot.”

“This grassroots initiative – by and for the people of Ohio – is foundational to ensuring access to abortion and the right to bodily autonomy, not only for ourselves, but for generations to come,” said Kellie Copeland, executive director of Pro-Choice Ohio and member of Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom, said in the announcement.

The groups said the constitutional amendment will look similar to a Michigan amendment which voters approved in November 2022.

After the amendment is drafted and reviewed by the state Attorney General and Ohio Ballot Board, the groups plan to circulate petitions to place the issue on the ballot.

Rumblings of a constitutional amendment have been floating for months now, spurred on by the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, in which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned decades old nationwide rights to abortion nationwide in Roe v. Wade.

Placing the measure on the 2023 ballot was called a “moral imperative” which “offers the best prospects for success,” according to Dr. Lauren Beene, executive director of the OPRR.

“The lives and health of Ohioans have been at risk since Roe was overturned,” Beene said in a statement. “That is why we must seize the earliest possible opportunity to ensure that doctors and patients, rather than politicians and the government, are empowered to make decisions about pregnancy, contraception and abortion.”

The move comes as some abortion rights advocates are ramping up legal efforts to protect patients and physicians seeking abortion care or advice, along with a battle involving Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost to keep abortion pills from being distributed through the mail or at national pharmacies, and a new study that showed abortion clinics find it more and more difficult to comply with laws on the subject because of bureaucratic discretion.

The ballot measure might have another issue if in-fighting within the state’s Republican caucus continues. One side of the caucus is promoting the controversial legislation that would raise the threshold to approve constitutional amendments, while House Speaker Jason Stephens didn’t list it as one of the priority bills he and his faction unveiled on Wednesday.

Republicans on both sides of the aisle have expressed interest in legislative prohibitions to abortion since the downfall of Roe, and both sides are awaiting the resolution of a court case under which a six-week abortion ban is paused indefinitely as appeals go through.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here's What Happened to the Plan to Open a Constantino's in Tremont

By Mark Oprea

The Olney building, site of the proposed grocery store in Tremont

As Water from East Palestine Explosion Makes Its Way Down the Ohio River, Officials Say Levels of Hazardous Chemicals Not Harmful

By Madeline Fening

As Water from East Palestine Explosion Makes Its Way Down the Ohio River, Officials Say Levels of Hazardous Chemicals Not Harmful

Put-in-Bay: Vice Shitty — A Police Chief, a Florida Strip Club Mogul, a “Bribe” and the Grand Criminal Conspiracy That Didn’t Exist

By Doug Brown

An island never far from scandal

East Cleveland to End Traffic Camera Ticketing

By Maria Elena Scott

East Cleveland to End Traffic Camera Ticketing

Also in News & Views

RTA Launches 'Microtransit' Experiment In Solon to Bring Riders 'To The Front Door' of Jobs

By Mark Oprea

The RTA's 19 bus arrives at the Southgate Transit Center on Thursday. Southgate is the host of the RTA's microtransit experiment, which will deliver riders to the 'front door' of their offices.

East Cleveland to End Traffic Camera Ticketing

By Maria Elena Scott

East Cleveland to End Traffic Camera Ticketing

Here's What Happened to the Plan to Open a Constantino's in Tremont

By Mark Oprea

The Olney building, site of the proposed grocery store in Tremont

Impossible Art, a Gen Z-Run Creative Experiment, Aims to Liven Up Hingetown Arts Scene

By Mark Oprea

Impossible Art's four founding members: Aidan Meany, Ethan Lindenberger, Jack Romer and Jacob Boarman. The four hope to revitalize Hingetown's potential for community-driven art spaces.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us