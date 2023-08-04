Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

Ohio Counties Need More Poll Workers for August Special Election Next Week

Only 27 of Ohio's 50 counties have the minimum number of workers enlisted

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 10:33 am

Twenty-three Ohio counties don’t have the minimum number of poll workers needed for Tuesday’s special election. 

These counties don’t have enough poll workers as of Thursday morning: Ashtabula, Clermont, Columbiana, Coshocton, Defiance, Fulton, Greene, Harrison, Highland, Huron, Jefferson, Knox, Licking, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Montgomery, Shelby, Stark, Trumbull, Van Wert, Warren and Washington.

Currently, 32,310 poll workers have signed up to help, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Poll Worker Tracker. That surpasses the statewide needed minimum, but some counties haven’t meet their local goal. 

“While many Ohio counties have passed the minimum number of poll workers needed to conduct the election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose set a goal of 115% of the minimum needed to ensure a sufficient number of poll workers is available in every county in case of an unforeseen circumstances,” the secretary of state said in a news release. 

Fifty counties have not met their goal for poll workers as of Thursday morning: Ashtabula, Athens, Auglaize, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Darke, Defiance, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Highland, Huron, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Lake, Licking, Lorain, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Meigs, Montgomery, Noble, Paulding, Pike, Ross, Sandusky, Scioto, Seneca, Shelby, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Van Wert, Vinton, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Williams, and Wood.

Of those 50 counties, 27 have met the minimum requirements of poll workers needed. 

Poll workers are paid for their work on Election Day and Ohioans can sign up at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy

Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

