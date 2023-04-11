Cleveland Taco Week is ongoing through Sunday, April 16th!

Ohio Distracted Driving Deaths Up; Family Members Raise Awareness

A new state law makes it illegal to basically use your phone for anything other than talking

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 10:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Devoted mother, daughter, sister and niece, Ohio resident Erica Easley died at age 39 in a car crash caused by distracted driving. - (Courtesy of Stephanie Easley)
(Courtesy of Stephanie Easley)
Devoted mother, daughter, sister and niece, Ohio resident Erica Easley died at age 39 in a car crash caused by distracted driving.


April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and in Ohio, fatal accidents caused by distracted drivers are on the rise.

Deaths in 2021 reached their highest point in nearly two decades, topping 1,300, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Stefanie Easley, a resident of Fairfield, started the Erica Easley Foundation in 2022 to raise awareness about distracted driving, after her older sister Erica was killed in a car accident on Interstate 75. She said a passenger asked the driver to take a look at 'Snapchat,' and when the driver turned his head, the vehicle hit a highway railing, killing three of five passengers.

"Pause and think about the decision you're about to make before you make it," Easley urged. "Because of a split second, a little Snapchat, my sister was killed instantly."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, sending or reading a text takes the driver's eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 miles per hour, research shows it is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

This year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law, which strengthens state laws on using electronic devices while driving.

Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager for AAA-Ohio, said the law went into effect last week, and it is now illegal in most circumstances for anyone in Ohio to use or hold a cellphone when they are behind the wheel.

"Previously, it was a secondary offense; you could not be stopped for that offense alone," Hitchens explained. "Now, law enforcement will be able to stop those drivers that they suspect are distracted by their electronic devices."

Easley added cellphones are not the only distractions. Having conversations with other passengers, messing with the vehicle's radio or navigation systems, eating or drinking, searching for items; all take a person's eyes and focus off the road.

"On your next commute, put your phone on Do Not Disturb," Easley recommended. "Or make sure you set your radio and don't touch it 'til you get to your destination. Small things."

More than 40% of Ohio drivers admit they have made phone calls while driving, and one-quarter say they have texted while driving, according to a recent report by Nationwide Insurance.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ideastream's Rick Jackson, Prominent Voice in Cleveland Media for 20 Years, Will Retire in June

By Mark Oprea

Rick Jackson, a prominent voice of Cleveland broadcast journalism, plans to retire this June.

As Maternal Mortality Rises, Ohio Policymakers Urge Action

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Racial disparities exist in the outcomes for pregnant people

Here's When the Cherry Blossoms in University Circle Will Bloom This Year

By Vince Grzegorek

The cherry blossoms are coming

RTA Eyes Newest Rail Cars In 40 Years—Plus Four New Possible Rapid Routes

By Mark Oprea

The 60 new cars, based on the Siemens S200, could contain a list of state-of-the-art features, like heated windows, WiFi and ADA accessibility.

Also in News & Views

Police Chases Have Dramatically Decreased Since East Cleveland's New Police Chief Took Office

By Mark Oprea

Gerhard's faith in the somewhat criticized ShotSpotter technology has been a subject of ridicule by East Cleveland council.

Ideastream's Rick Jackson, Prominent Voice in Cleveland Media for 20 Years, Will Retire in June

By Mark Oprea

Rick Jackson, a prominent voice of Cleveland broadcast journalism, plans to retire this June.

Recycling Contamination Down to 15% in Cleveland After Program Overhaul

By Vince Grzegorek

Know what to throw in the black bin and what to throw in the blue

Millennia Says Construction on Centennial Project Could Begin This Fall, Adjusts Total of Workforce Apartments

By Mark Oprea

An updated rendering of Millenia's Centennial project.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us