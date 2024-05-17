Ohio Gears Up for Legal Marijuana Sales for Adult Use

click to enlarge Metro Times Adult-use dispensaries have yet to pop up in Ohio. This week, a handful of rules for how they should operate were sent to a state board for review.

This week, Ohio approved adult-use marijuana sales as part of a 2023 ballot measure, with sales anticipated to start mid-June.Ohioans age 21 and over can now legally purchase marijuana across the state. In December, a law was enacted allowing people to grow and possess marijuana, but with no legal avenues to purchase it. Gov. Mike DeWine and some Republicans sought swift action to prevent black market sales.Jim Canepa, cannabis control superintendent for the Ohio Department of Commerce, said after years of experience in liquor control, his role is to fairly and responsibly permit folks who grow, process, sell and test cannabis."My focus right now is really on coming up with the rules that are required and set forth, and the timeline set forth, in the initiated statute," Canepa explained. "They are June 7th to have the applications ready, and September 7th to start issuing permits."The Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review approved the rules without objection, enabling a dual licensing program for existing medical marijuana dispensaries to also sell nonmedical cannabis products.Ariane Kirkpatrick, CEO of the cannabis company Harvest of Ohio, said her dispensaries are ramping up to meet the anticipated demand."How are we going to do staffing?," Kirkpatrick asked. "We're looking at parking, so, at the different ordinances of the cities of where we're located, to make sure we have the proper parking. Looking at drive-through, because some of our locations might have been limited already as far as capacity."The new legislation allows for people age 21 and older to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis, or 15 grams of cannabis extract, and the home cultivation of up to six plants for personal use and up to 12 plants with two or more adults in the household.