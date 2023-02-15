Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Wants to Double Tax on Sports Books, Create Stricter Limits on Promo Bets

The changes are included in his proposed two-year budget

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 9:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Wants to Double Tax on Sports Books, Create Stricter Limits on Promo Bets
World Poker Tour/FlickrCC

Sports betting is now legal in Ohio. But if you’ve watched television, listened to the radio, or scrolled through the internet anytime in the last six weeks you already heard that.

Perhaps you’ve already heard that a couple hundred times.

Data from geolocation firm GeoComply suggests that message got through. The company verifies bettors’ locations for sports books to confirm they can legally place wagers. GeoComply reported running 12.6 million geolocation checks and registering 1.1 million new accounts in Ohio over Super Bowl weekend.

According to the company, that was the second largest volume of any state where in which it operated.

Surveys ahead of the game indicated a drastic uptick in betting around the country. In a press release, the American Gaming Association said 50.4 million adults planned to place a bet on the game. That’s up 61% compared the previous record set last year.

Rosy outlook?

Naturally, representatives from GeoComply and AGA tout these increases as a success.

“The Super Bowl serves to highlight the benefits of legal sports betting,” AGA chief Bill Miller said. “Bettors are transitioning to the protections of the regulated market, leagues and sports media are seeing increased engagement, and legal operators are driving needed tax revenue to states across the country.”

GeoComply CEO Anna Sainsbury described Ohio as a “model state for the sports betting industry.”

“Ohio’s new market is working just as lawmakers intended,” she added. “It provides new protections for consumers and will deliver meaningful revenue to the state.”

Exactly how much revenue will have to wait. The Ohio Casino Control Commission which regulates sports betting releases revenue reports monthly. Figures for February won’t be out until the end of March.

Meanwhile, the governor’s recent budget proposal takes two notable swipes at the sports betting industry.

First, his spending plan proposes doubling the tax on a sports books’ gross receipts. And second, he proposes strict limits on the promotional credits companies use to entice new gamblers. The provisions would prohibit requiring bettors deposit their own money to get receive the credits or withdraw their winnings from the wager.

Just days after sports betting became legal in Ohio, DeWine publicly warned companies against excessive advertising saying some had “already crossed the line.” On January 5, the Casino Control Commission announced it was seeking $150,000 fines against BetMGM, Caesars and DraftKings for running ads without including messages about responsible gambling.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ben Wallace Will Have His Jersey Retired by Cuyahoga Community College This Week

By Vince Grzegorek

Ben Wallace Will Have His Jersey Retired by Cuyahoga Community College This Week

After Protests of "Unlivable" Conditions, New York Landlords Will Meet With Residents of Shaker Square Apartments

By Maria Elena Scott

Councilmembers Deborah Gray and Blaine Griffin along with residents

Euclid Beach Mobile Home Residents Fret About Future After Plans Announced to Boot Them, Turn Land Into Park

By Mark Oprea

Josiah Quarles, of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless.

Householder Co-Defendant: Campaign Checks Were “Specifically Tied” to Corrupt $1.3 Billion HB6 Bailout

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Former House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford.

Also in News & Views

Euclid Beach Mobile Home Residents Fret About Future After Plans Announced to Boot Them, Turn Land Into Park

By Mark Oprea

Josiah Quarles, of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless.

After Protests of "Unlivable" Conditions, New York Landlords Will Meet With Residents of Shaker Square Apartments

By Maria Elena Scott

Councilmembers Deborah Gray and Blaine Griffin along with residents

Ben Wallace Will Have His Jersey Retired by Cuyahoga Community College This Week

By Vince Grzegorek

Ben Wallace Will Have His Jersey Retired by Cuyahoga Community College This Week

Some Cleveland Leaders Took the Transit Week Challenge and Rode RTA Instead of Driving. What Now?

By Mark Oprea

From a transit rally on Public Square in 2018.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us