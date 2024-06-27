Ohio House Passes Transgender Bathroom and Locker Room Ban for K-12 Schools and Colleges

House Bill 183 was added to Senate Bill 104 as an amendment on the House floor late Wednesday night, then S.B. 104 passed as amended with a 60-31 vote.

By on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 at 9:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ohio House Passes Transgender Bathroom and Locker Room Ban for K-12 Schools and Colleges
Robert Scoble/FlickrCC

The Ohio House passed a bill late Wednesday night amid its last session before going on summer break that would ban transgender students from using the bathroom and locker rooms that match up with their gender identity.

House Bill 183 was added to Senate Bill 104 as an amendment on the House floor Wednesday night, then S.B. 104 passed as amended with a 60-31 vote. All House Democrats who were present voted against the bill. Republicans Jamie Callender and Gayle Manning also voted against the bill. 

State Sen. Jerry Cirino, R-Kirtland, introduced Senate Bill 104, which revises the College Credit Plus Program.

The bill heads back to the Senate to concur, but the lawmakers are now on summer break.

What is in H.B. 183?

State Reps. Beth Lear, R-Galena, and Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, introduced H.B. 183, which would make Ohio K-12 schools and colleges mandate that students can only use the bathroom or locker room that aligns with their gender assigned at birth. 

“Boys and girls should not be in locker rooms together,” Lear said. “They should not be in bathrooms together and they should not be sharing overnight accommodations.” 

Bird said school superintendents from around the state came to him saying they need this bill.

“Superintendents and school boards, they need clarity on this issue,” Bird said. “…We want to protect women and girls from assault, from intimidation.”

The bill would not prohibit a school from having single-occupancy facilities and it would not apply to someone helping a person with a disability or a child younger than 10 years old being assisted by a parent, guardian, or family member.

The American Medical Association officially opposes policies preventing transgender individuals from accessing basic human services and public facilities consistent with gender identity.

Thirty percent of LGBTQ+ students said they were prevented from using the bathroom that aligned with their gender, and 26% were stopped from using the locker room that aligned with their gender, according to Ohio’s 2021 state snapshot by GLSEN, which examines the school experiences of LGBTQ middle and high school students.

When looking specifically at transgender and nonbinary students, 42% were prevented from using the bathroom that aligned with their gender and 36% couldn’t use the locker room that aligned with their gender, according to the Ohio GLSEN report. 

More than 100 people testified against the bill in the House Higher Education Committee. 

Debate on the House floor

There was about 30 minutes of debate over the bathroom ban amendment before it was voted favorably out of the House. 

Democrats opposing the bill said it is an attack on Ohio’s most marginalized students. 

“I didn’t anticipate that we would be using the power of the state to bully transgender children and individuals today,” State Rep. Beth Liston, D-Dublin, said. “I will reiterate my concern that we continue to focus on children’s genitals rather than their education. As far as protecting girls and women, I will tell you as a woman, I do not want nor need your protection.”

State Rep. Beryl Brown Piccolantonio, D-Gahanna, said she testified against this bill back when she was the president of the Gahanna-Jefferson School Board, before she was sworn in as a legislator.

“Most egregiously, this bill needlessly targets some of our most marginalized students,” she said. “And worse than that, it targets a basic human function for which every single one of us deserves privacy. This is not what any of the children need.”

House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, shared her frustration with Republican lawmakers for spending time on the bathroom bill when there are other pressing issues in schools such as the teacher shortage or busing issues.

“Here we are, again, I think focusing on the wrong things,” she said. “There’s so many things that need to be done in our school districts and for schools and for our students. But this body continues, over and over again, to focus on the small group of children and target and bully children. … This is what we’re spending our time and energy on. I’m sorry, but don’t tell me your school districts are coming to you begging for this. Baloney.”

Russo has three school-aged children. 

“No one has talked to me about this,” she said. “This is a made up problem.”

Republicans argued the bill makes sense. 

State Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum, said the bathroom bill amendment is probably the most straightforward piece of legislation lawmakers will vote on for the next few years.

“This is easy,” she said. “This is simple. This should not be complicated.”

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

At Recent Panel, Sports Stadium Financing Experts Warn Against Massive Public Subsidies for Cleveland Browns

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland Browns Stadium, formerly FirstEnergy.

Behind the Black Shield: The History of a Cleveland Institution

By Wilbert L. Cooper, The Marshall Project

Vincent Montague outside of the Black Shield Club Headquarters in Cleveland.

Why Some Northeast Ohio Communities are Banning Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries, and Why Others Are Buying In

By Mark Oprea

A Nirvana medical marijuana dispensary

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance Accused of Playing Putin’s Game

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

Behind the Black Shield: The History of a Cleveland Institution

By Wilbert L. Cooper, The Marshall Project

Vincent Montague outside of the Black Shield Club Headquarters in Cleveland.

Cleveland's North Coast Land Bridge Gets $20 Million Closer to Reality

By Mark Oprea

A $230 million landbridge could be built in the coming years, if funds are raised.

As Cleveland Kicks Off Memorial Program for Pedestrians and Bicyclists Killed in Accidents, an Urgency for Protective Infrastructure

By Mark Oprea

Dan Chronister, Bob Wood and Laura Wood, former husband and parents of the late Danielle Chronister, spoke at the commemoration of a sign alerting drivers to pedestrians on Thursday. Danielle was killed in November 2021 after being hit by a dump truck on East 21st and Chester.

Residences at 700 in Former United Church of Christ Building Downtown Set to Begin Construction After Receiving State Tax Credit

By Mark Oprea

With funding secured, construction of the Residences at 700 will begin, K&D said, in October.
More

June 19, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us