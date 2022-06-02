Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Ohio House Republicans Pass Trans Sports Ban as Midnight Amendment to Unrelated Bill

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge Rep. Powell - OHIO CHANNEL
Ohio Channel
Rep. Powell

Ohio House Republicans passed a ban on transgender youth playing sports by attaching the issue to an unrelated bill after 11pm on Wednesday, the first day of Pride Month.

The original bill was HB 151, a bill to “Replace Ohio Teacher Residency Program With Local Mentorship,” designed to provide Ohio teachers with greater levels of professional development and support.

At 10:35pm, at the tail end of a marathon hearing, Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) did exactly what she did last June: attached the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” abandoning the entire Ohio legislative process by not having this bill go through the standard legislative procedure of being vetted through committees .

Instead of descrying Powell’s thwarting of their own rules, her Republican colleagues stood to support the late-night hijacking.

Among them: Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) quoted Martina Navratilova and Caitlin Jenner and Rep. Sara Caruthers (R-Hamilton) declared “I support trans. I got no issue with trans.”

On the Democratic side, representatives were outraged.

Rep. Phillip Robinson (D-Solon) noted that the amendment had neither proponent nor opponent testimony, and that there has been zero complaints registered in Ohio regarding trans youth participation in sports.

“This is an issue searching for a problem that doesn’t exist,” Robinson said.

Rep. Beth Liston (D-Dublin) labeled the issue a “made up controversy” and highlighted the part of the amendment that could subject youth to invasive physical exams if someone questions their gender.

“Any girl who looks a little too masculine or any boy who looks a little too feminine has to be subjected to this?” Liston asked.

Rep. Richard Brown (D-Canal Winchester) stressed how Powell violated House regulations in attaching an amendment to a completely unrelated bill. He too forcefully called out his Republican colleagues.

“There is no problem,” Brown said. “This is not a real problem. This is a made-up, ‘let’s feed red meat to the base problem.’”

(Note: Of about 400,000 Ohio high school athletes, five transgender girls opted this school year to follow their gender identity and compete in women’s sports.)

A motion to table the amendment failed.

The amendment then was passed by a vote of 56-28, resulting in the “Save Women’s Sports Act” being attached to HB 151.

A vote was then immediately held on HB 151 and it passed by a vote of 56-28.

The bill now heads to the Ohio Senate for a vote. Last year, the Senate rejected the amendment and passed the original legislation without the Save Women’s Sports Act.

Reaction from Ohio LGBTQ+ orgs was swift and condemning.

“The health and safety of our youth are not negotiable. This should not be a partisan issue, and we are appalled that our lawmakers are once again causing real harm to LGBTQ+ youth to score political points,” Alana Jochum, Executive Director of Equality Ohio said in a statement. “All Ohio youth deserve the opportunity to play on a sports team with their peers without having to hide who they are.”

Originally published by The Buckeye Flame. Republished here with permission.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Berea Rib Cook Off

Photos From the Berea Rib Cook Off
Photos From the Spring Mixer at Garden City

Photos From the Spring Networking Mixer at Garden City
Zoombezi Bay 4850 Powell Rd., Powell In the Columbus suburb of Powell is Zoombezi Bay, a water park run by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. This may be the best water park in the state with the first waterslide in the country to incorporate light and audio effects and Baboon Lagoon, a multi-level play structure with a 1,000 gallon bucket dump. There’s also lazy rivers, wave pools, 17 water slides and a ton more.

17 Waterparks Within Driving Distance From Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Berea Rib Cook Off

Photos From the Berea Rib Cook Off
Photos From the Spring Mixer at Garden City

Photos From the Spring Networking Mixer at Garden City
Zoombezi Bay 4850 Powell Rd., Powell In the Columbus suburb of Powell is Zoombezi Bay, a water park run by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. This may be the best water park in the state with the first waterslide in the country to incorporate light and audio effects and Baboon Lagoon, a multi-level play structure with a 1,000 gallon bucket dump. There’s also lazy rivers, wave pools, 17 water slides and a ton more.

17 Waterparks Within Driving Distance From Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the Berea Rib Cook Off

Photos From the Berea Rib Cook Off
Photos From the Spring Mixer at Garden City

Photos From the Spring Networking Mixer at Garden City
Zoombezi Bay 4850 Powell Rd., Powell In the Columbus suburb of Powell is Zoombezi Bay, a water park run by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. This may be the best water park in the state with the first waterslide in the country to incorporate light and audio effects and Baboon Lagoon, a multi-level play structure with a 1,000 gallon bucket dump. There’s also lazy rivers, wave pools, 17 water slides and a ton more.

17 Waterparks Within Driving Distance From Cleveland
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Asian Festival

Trending

Well-Known Cleveland Lawyer Jeffrey Friedman Passes Away at the Age of 74

By Vince Grzegorek

Well-Known Cleveland Lawyer Jeffrey Friedman Passes Away at the Age of 74

J.D. Vance, Porn Hunter, is Coming for Your Porn

By Sam Allard

J.D. Vance

Plain Dealer Apologizes for Gun Ad That Ran Days After Uvalde Mass Shooting, Will No Longer Run Ads for Assault Weapons

By Vince Grzegorek

The weekend gun ad in the Plain Dealer

Parma Senior High School Closed Today Due to School Shooting Threat

By Sam Allard

Parma Senior High School Closed Today Due to School Shooting Threat

Also in News & Views

Parma Senior High School Closed Today Due to School Shooting Threat

By Sam Allard

Parma Senior High School Closed Today Due to School Shooting Threat

Just Own It — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

By Vince Grzegorek

Just Own It — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

What Do You Want to Know About Criminal Courts in Cleveland? The Marshall Project Wants to Hear From You

By The Marshall Project

What Do You Want to Know About Criminal Courts in Cleveland? The Marshall Project Wants to Hear From You

Cuyahoga County Reinstates Masking Requirement at Offices and Courts as Covid Cases Rise

By Sam Allard

Cuyahoga County Reinstates Masking Requirement at Offices and Courts as Covid Cases Rise
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us