Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Ohio Judge Grants Two-Week Restraining Order Against State's 'Heartbeat Bill,' Abortions Temporarily Legal Up to 22 Weeks Again

"Ohio law recognizes a fundamental right to privacy, procreation, bodily integrity and freedom of choice in health care decision making"

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 9:33 am

A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022. - Madeline Fening
Madeline Fening
A nurse holds a sign in support of abortion access at a Planned Parenthood rally in Downtown Cincinnati on May 15, 2022.

A temporary restraining order is now in place for Ohio’s law that bans abortion past six-weeks gestation, a Hamilton County judge ruled on Wednesday.

Judge Christian Jenkins paused the law for two weeks while the case continues to be litigated in the county’s common pleas court. For now, Ohioans are permitted to get abortions up to 22 weeks gestation.

The judge had been awaiting a decision by the Ohio Supreme Court, who was asked by abortion clinics and the ACLU to dismiss the case they filed with the state’s highest court, after two months of inaction from the justices. The state’s highest court granted the dismissal.

Hoping for a faster resolution to the case, the clinics filed a separate lawsuit in Hamilton County, for which a hearing was held last week. At the hearing, clinics asked for a temporary pause on enforcement of Senate Bill 23, the law that was implemented by the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer.

The law bans abortion procedures after about six weeks, a time when many medical professionals say pregnant people may not yet know they’re pregnant.

The state argued Hamilton County Common Pleas Court did not hold jurisdiction on the matter at the time of the hearing, since the Ohio Supreme Court hadn’t officially dismissed the case. Jenkins felt it prudent to hold off on a decision on the temporary restraining order until after the supreme court made their ruling, though in the Wednesday ruling, the judge said the Hamilton County court “would have jurisdiction…even if the Ohio Supreme Court had not dismissed” the case.

Now that the common pleas court has jurisdiction over the case, Jenkins gave clinics a two-week respite from the regulations held in the abortion law.

“No great stretch is required to find that Ohio law recognizes a fundamental right to privacy, procreation, bodily integrity and freedom of choice in health care decision making,” Jenkins wrote.

Having received multiple affidavits from patients contending that a lack of abortion services impacted their ability to receive unrelated treatments, such as chemotherapy, Jenkins said the affidavits show patients denied abortion services under the law “are often under great distress from, for example, not being able to obtain treatment for life threatening cancers, or from fearing job loss and an inability to provide for their families because they must arrange travel out of state on short notice, often without the resources to do so.”

He called arguments by the state that individual women who feel the law violated their rights should have filed their own lawsuits “dubious at best.”

“It is not surprising that individuals dealing with such situations do not hire lawyers and file lawsuits, but rather focus their energies on their health, keeping their jobs, caring for their families and keeping up with their educational studies,” Jenkins wrote.

Jenkins said SB 23 “clearly discriminates against pregnant women and places an enormous burden on them to secure safe and effective health care…and is therefore unconstitutional.”

The decision comes as surrounding states implement or look to keep abortion bans in place. On Tuesday, West Virginia approved an abortion ban with very few exceptions. Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is tied up in court as challengers attempt to stop enforcement of the law. Kentucky’s Supreme Court kept in place a ban that is currently facing legal challenges.

The Ohio case will now continue toward a final resolution, and the ACLU said they plan to ask for further injunctions to block the law “for the duration of the case,” according to a statement.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022

Everything We Saw at Cleveland Public Theatre's Pandemonium 2022
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's Chalk Festival

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's 2022 Chalk Festival
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Photos From The Big Reveal at Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park

Trending

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

By Sam Allard

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

Cedar Point Falls Out of Top Five Amusement Park Rankings for First Time in More Than 20 Years

By Vince Grzegorek

Cedar Point Falls Out of Top Five Amusement Park Rankings for First Time in More Than 20 Years

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Doesn't Want Your Student Debt Forgiven

By Rosalind Early

Gov. Mike DeWine after signing the $74 billion, two-year state budget.

Music Through the Street's 22nd Annual Battle of the Bands Brings the HBCU-Style Marching Band Experience to Cleveland This Week

By Tyisha Blade

An Alabama State drum major

Also in News & Views

If You Thought Cuyahoga County Building New Jail on Toxic Site for $550 Million Was Awesome, You'll Love That They're Doing It for $700+ Million

By Sam Allard

If You Thought Cuyahoga County Building New Jail on Toxic Site for $550 Million Was Awesome, You'll Love That They're Doing It for $700+ Million

Music Through the Street's 22nd Annual Battle of the Bands Brings the HBCU-Style Marching Band Experience to Cleveland This Week

By Tyisha Blade

An Alabama State drum major

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

By Sam Allard

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

Ronayne and Weingart Get Petty in a Hurry at Jukebox Immigration Forum

By Sam Allard

Ronayne and Weingart crossed swords at Jukebox.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us