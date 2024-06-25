Ohio Lawmakers Propose $10 Million Child Care Program for Working Families

click to enlarge (dglimages/Adobe Stock) In the past year, close to 30% of Ohio families with children age 0-5 have undergone job adjustments due to childcare issues.

Sen. Michele Reynolds, R-Canal Winchester and Rep. Mark Johnson, R-Chillicothe, recently announced a significant legislative initiative to address Ohio's childcare crisis.The bill proposes establishing a "Child Care Cred" program, a cost-sharing model to make child care more affordable and accessible for families, employers and child care providers. Reynolds noted the average annual cost of child care for an infant and a 4-year-old exceeds the average annual rent in Ohio.The lack of childcare access has far-reaching economic and social implications, affecting child development, workforce retention and overall economic growth, she said."It has become clear that urgent legislative action is needed to address the affordability and availability of child care in Ohio." Reynolds continued.She said the high cost of child care has become an overwhelming burden and financial strain for countless families and has forced many parents, especially mothers, to reduce their working hours or leave their jobs entirely. The bill allocates $10 million to kickstart the program.Johnson echoed Reynolds' sentiments, emphasizing the need to invest in childcare programs to continue to recruit businesses to Ohio. He noted the challenges faced by employers in attracting workers due to a lack of affordable child care, which impacts both the current and future workforce."If we want Ohio to continue to be considered a business-friendly state and environment, we need to invest in our child care programs," Johnson said.He also highlighted the need to create a workable care system that can retain employees and sustain economic growth.