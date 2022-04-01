Ohio LGBTQ+ Organizations Call for Ties to Be Cut With Cleveland Psychiatrist They Say is Anti-Trans Rights

Removal of Dr. Stephen Levine’s affiliation with Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals.



Stoppage of any ongoing faculty development involving Dr. Levine.



Notice be sent to all who have participated in professional development with Dr. Levine about the nature of why his affiliation is being revoked.



Removal of Dr. Levine from all university honors, honorariums and directories.



End to all ongoing and future publication of Dr. Levine’s work with university resources and partners.



Addition of a qualifying asterisk referring to the harm Dr. Levine has done to all of his published work held in campus libraries and bibliographic resources.

