Cleveland Pierogi Week | January 30 - February 5, 2022

Ohio Rape Crisis Centers Share Successes, Challenges

25,000 victims in Ohio seek help from rape crisis centers every year

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 8:07 am

click to enlarge Ohio Rape Crisis Centers Share Successes, Challenges
Photo via ClevelandRapeCrisisCenter/Facebook

Rape crisis centers assist sexual abuse survivors and educate about violence prevention, and collaboration is a key aspect of their work.

The Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence supports rape crisis centers throughout Ohio, and recent regional meetings offer insight into what is happening on the ground.

Elle Fullenkamp, manager of training and technical assistance for the organization, said many centers are stepping 'outside the box' when it comes to prevention programs.

"Whether that's youth programs, like funding youth centers so that people can have spaces to have healthy relationships," Fullenkamp explained. "There are also community-based prevention programs and collaborations. We saw some tattoo shop and faith-based training projects. That's a really cool thing that we saw happening."

A common theme, she noted, is inadequate funding, which can create staffing shortages and the inability to sustain the programs needed to help survivors.

Caitlin Burke, the group's director of prevention and public health, said some programs are holding listening circles to help them tailor their prevention-based work to meet local needs.

"So, even if the community isn't necessarily worried about sexual violence, maybe they're worried about gun violence, or maybe they're worried about community or gang violence," Burke outlined. "How can we work together? Because we know that if we're working to reduce gun violence, we're likely also going to be working to reduce sexual violence. Violence is often intertwined."

Fullenkamp added many centers shared concerns about how to engage educators and parents about violence prevention in their school-based programs. She emphasized evidence-based programming is needed at an early age, as junior-high students already report they've experienced forms of violence.

"Unhealthy relationships or sexual harassment, bullying, being teased for their bodies, or things like this that are covered in the types of trainings that our programs do in junior highs," Fullenkamp pointed out. "Even at that age it's too late; these things are being experienced by these junior-high students."

Due to the pandemic, it is the first time in two years the regional meetings were held in-person. Burke stressed it allowed for providers to share their successes and concerns, and brainstorm ways to support each other.

"Collaboration just gives chances for innovation; for us to think bigger and learn from each other, and be more creative," Burke remarked." With any sort of project, it's really crucial that folks are able to get together and bounce ideas off each other. And in that way, we are also collectively working towards the same goals."

While sexual violence data is underreported, at least 25,000 survivors are estimated to be served by rape crisis centers and the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence each year.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Faces Detention for Cheating on FBI Homework

By Pete Kotz

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Faces Detention for Cheating on FBI Homework

Cleveland State University Votes to Officially Change Name of Marshall Law School

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland State University Votes to Officially Change Name of Marshall Law School

Ohio GOP Bill Would Strip Power from State Board of Education

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

State Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin.

Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It

By Vince Grzegorek

Efforts to curtail the problem haven't exactly done the trick so far

Also in News & Views

Here's How Brian Mooney's Ward 11 Cleveland City Council Seat Be Filled

By Vince Grzegorek

Councilman Mooney, soon to be Judge Mooney

Cleveland State University Votes to Officially Change Name of Marshall Law School

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland State University Votes to Officially Change Name of Marshall Law School

In Greater Cleveland, Federal COVID Relief for Criminal Justice Goes Mostly to Pay Police

By Rachel Dissell, Anastasia Valeeva and Weihua Li, The Marshall Project

In Greater Cleveland, Federal COVID Relief for Criminal Justice Goes Mostly to Pay Police

As Bibb Shows Support for Allocating $5 Million to Participatory Budgeting in Cleveland, Advocates Prepare Final Proposal

By Dr. Corey Meador

As Bibb Shows Support for Allocating $5 Million to Participatory Budgeting in Cleveland, Advocates Prepare Final Proposal
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us