Ohio Recreational Marijuana Sales Exceed $76 Million in Less Than 50 days

There are 124 dual-use dispensaries in the state operating right now

By on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 10:54 am

Amplify Dispensary in Columbus.
(Ohio Capital Journal photo.)
Amplify Dispensary in Columbus.

Ohio recreational marijuana sales have surpassed $76.2 million in less than two months. 

The state’s total recreational marijuana sales was $76,280,490 as of Sept. 21, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Cannabis Control. Ohio has a 10% tax at the point of sales for every non-medical marijuana transaction. 

Recreational marijuana sales started in Ohio on Aug. 6 and sales topped $11.5 million in less than a week. Fifty-seven percent of Ohioans voted to legalize marijuana last November through the passage of Issue 2, which also legalized home grow for Ohioans 21 and older with a cap of six plants per person and 12 plants per residence. 

There have been 8,813 pounds of plant materials sold and 1,187,395 units of manufactured products, according to the DCC. 

There are 124 dual-use marijuana dispensaries in Ohio, meaning they can sell both medical and non-medical marijuana, according to the division. Columbus has 13 dual-use marijuana dispensaries, Cincinnati has 10, Dayton has six and Cleveland has five. 

Ohio has more than 107 local moratoriums prohibiting adult-use cannabis business as of Monday, according to Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.
