Ohio Republican Compares Gender Dysphoria to People Who Think They Are Animals

State Rep. Beth Lear made the comment while talking about her bathroom ban bill during Wednesday’s House Higher Education Committee meeting

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 9:10 am

Share on Nextdoor
Rep. Beth Lear - The Ohio Channel
The Ohio Channel
Rep. Beth Lear

Republican Ohio state Rep. Beth Lear compared gender dysphoria to people who think they are birds during Wednesday’s House Higher Education Committee meeting while she was talking about a bathroom ban bill she is co-sponsoring.

“If I had a child who thought he was a bird, am I going to take them to a doctor who tells me the best thing to do is to let him explore being a bird and oh by the way, there’s a five-story building next door, why don’t you jump off and see if you can fly,” Lear, R-Galena, said. “There are ridiculous things that we are doing and allowing.” 

Lear was responding to a question asked by state Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, about if she believed transgender people existed. 

“I take offense to you comparing transgender people to people imagining they are other species or things like that,” Weinstein said. 

House Bill 183 which would require K-12 schools and colleges to mandate students could only use the bathroom or locker room that matches their sex assigned at birth. It would also prohibit schools from allowing students to share overnight accommodations with the opposite sex. 

The American Medical Association officially opposes policies preventing transgender individuals from accessing basic human services and public facilities consistent with gender identity.

The biggest change in the bill, which has already had opponent and proponent testimony, would ban K-12 schools and universities from having multi-use gender neutral facilities. 

Lear and the bill’s co-sponsor, state Rep. Adam Bird, R-New Richmond, insist the bill is about protecting children, but Weinstein asked if there was a need for this bill. 

“I’m not aware of any complaints in higher ed or in education in general about this,” he said. “Is this a solution looking for a problem?”

Bird, a former superintendent, said Ohio school district superintendents asked him to introduce this bill.  

“I believe that this is an issue that is important to a growing number of Americans and a growing number of Ohioans,” he said. “I think we as a legislative body need to weigh in and quit sitting on the sideline while the executive branch in Washington D.C. and the judicial branch makes decisions.” 

State Rep. Munira Abdullahi, D-Columbus, asked how this bill would be enforced.

“Education institutions can create policies that are consistent with the language in this bill,” Lear said.

When asked what the penalty would be for violating this law, Bird said it would be up to the policy writer at the school and university.

State Rep. Ismail Mohamed, D-Columbus, asked the bill’s sponsors why not let the individual schools or districts decide.

“The safest place for a young woman who is confused about her gender is not to go into the men’s locker room,” Lear answered. “The safest place for young women in college is not to have a man who is confused about his identity come in and watch them.”

State Rep. Joe Miller, ranking member on the Higher Education Committee, said this bill reminds him of previous racial segregation.

“This is eerily reminiscent of discussions in the 1950s about how white women feared black males in the same restaurant,” he said. “I’m hearing the same arguments, it’s eerily similar to the racist policies that were had in the south regarding special bathrooms.”

Bird pushed back on that claim.

“I would reject the argument that this bill is similar,” he said. “This is a bill about safety.” 

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Re:Source Cleveland to Open Refugee-Focused International Farmers Market in Ohio City

By Mark Oprea

The future Ohio City Farmers Market, a project currently in development by Re:Source Cleveland, is set to break ground later this year.

Report: State and Local Taxes in Ohio (Still) Fall Most Heavily on the Poor

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio

How Cuyahoga County Picks Attorneys to Represent Children

By Rachel Dissell and Doug Livingston, The Marshall Project and Stephanie Casanova, Signal Cleveland

How Cuyahoga County Picks Attorneys to Represent Children

How a Koch-Linked Group Stalled a Bipartisan Ohio Energy Efficiency Bill at the Last Minute

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

Ohio State Rep. Bill Seitz. The longtime Republican lawmaker has found himself at odds with a conservative group over a bipartisan energy efficiency bill he co-sponsored

Also in News & Views

Investors Sue Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym Owner Kevin Wojton, Accuse Him of Fraud

By Mark Oprea

The historic Masonic Temple building in Ohio City

How Cuyahoga County Picks Attorneys to Represent Children

By Rachel Dissell and Doug Livingston, The Marshall Project and Stephanie Casanova, Signal Cleveland

How Cuyahoga County Picks Attorneys to Represent Children

Re:Source Cleveland to Open Refugee-Focused International Farmers Market in Ohio City

By Mark Oprea

The future Ohio City Farmers Market, a project currently in development by Re:Source Cleveland, is set to break ground later this year.

Roldo: In Bibb's 'Shore-to-Core' TIF, Developers Win, Residents Lose

By Roldo Bartimole

A rendering of Bedrock's riverfront plans, which would receive a financial boost from the proposed TIF
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us