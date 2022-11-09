Ohio Republicans Look to Have Picked Up One Ohio Senate Seat, and Perhaps 2 to 4 in the Ohio House

Competing under maps declared to be an unconstitutional GOP gerrymander by a bipartisan majority on the Ohio Supreme Court, Ohio Republicans look to have picked up one Ohio Senate seat Tuesday and perhaps two to four seats in the Ohio House as well.
With outstanding absentee and provisional ballots, these results could change in the coming days, but this is where things stood early Wednesday morning.
Provisional ballots are allowed to be cast when more verification is needed during in-person voting, while any outstanding absentee ballots that have been mailed but not delivered yet need to be post-marked on or before Nov. 7 and verified in order to be counted. With more than a million absentee ballots requested this election, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office reported Tuesday more than 150,000 were outstanding. Early Wednesday morning, the combined count of outstanding absentee and provisionals stood at more than 180,000 on the office’s results website.
For now, GOP candidates look to have won up to 68 of Ohio’s 99 state House district races, with one too close to call and possibly heading for an automatic recount if the tight margin remains. No others are currently heading for a recount, but a couple are close enough that outstanding provisional/absentee returns could trigger a flip or recount. Republicans also won 11 of 17 Ohio Senate races up for election this year, according to unofficial results.
With the pick-up in the Ohio Senate, Ohio Republicans look to control the chamber 26-7. They look to control the Ohio House perhaps 66-33, 67-32, or 68-31. Going into the election, Ohio Republicans enjoyed a 64-35 supermajority over Democrats in the Ohio House and a 25-8 supermajority in the Ohio Senate.
Sixteen Ohio Senate seats were not up for election, and will be in 2024. The results do not become official until they are certified by bipartisan county boards of elections. Boards of elections must complete their official canvass of general election ballots no later than Nov. 29.
The preliminary results show one Ohio House race — District 5 — too close to call, falling within the half-point margin that triggers an automatic recount under Ohio law. The Ohio House District 5 race features Canal Winchester Democratic incumbent Richard Brown versus Republican challenger Ronald Beach IV.
With 100% of 884 precincts reporting, Beach held a lead of 0.28%. Beach had 16,921 votes, or 50.14%, compared to 16,825 votes, or 49.86%, for Brown.
How we got unconstitutional maps
After being declared unconstitutional repeatedly by a bipartisan majority on the Ohio Supreme Court, the district maps used in Ohio’s 2022 midterm were forced upon voters by a federal court that said in it’s decision, “We chose the best of our bad options.”
The federal court made its ruling after many months of Republicans passing maps along party lines that kept getting rejected as unconstitutional by the bipartisan Ohio Supreme Court majority. The game of brinksmanship came to a head as the state faced a variety of practical election administration problems if maps continued to be delayed.
The federal court selected the Republican-drawn map as Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose had already ordered boards of elections to load those Statehouse district maps still under review by courts into their systems and prepare to use them. LaRose voted for the maps as a member of the Ohio Redistricting Commission.
LaRose won reelection Tuesday. Fellow Republican redistricting commissioners Gov. Mike DeWine and Auditor Keith Faber also won reelection.
With Republicans keeping majority control of both the Ohio House and Senate, they will also continue to hold a 5-2 majority split on the redistricting commission.
Ohio Republicans also won all three Ohio Supreme Court races Tuesday, after Republican swing-vote Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor was forced to retire from the bench due to age, under Ohio law.
Full unofficial results
Below are the winners in unofficial results of Ohio’s state House and Senate district races with 100% of precincts reporting. For full percentage and vote total breakdowns, please visit the Ohio Secretary of State website here.
(i) indicates the candidate is the incumbent. N/A indicates no one petitioned or qualified to run.
The candidate’s name italicized in bold indicates unofficial results show a winner outside the margin of automatic recount. The one race currently within the margin of automatic recount is District 5.
Ohio House
District 1 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Dontavius Jarrells (i)
Republican: N/A
Independent: N/A
District 2 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Latyna Humphrey (i)
Republican: N/A
Independent: N/A
District 3 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Ismail Mohamed
Republican: J. Josiah Lanning
Independent: N/A
District 4 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Mary Lightbody (i)
Republican: Jill Rudler
Independent: N/A
District 5 – Franklin (part) – Too Close to Call
Democratic: Richard Brown (i)
Republican: Ronald Beach IV
Independent: N/A
District 6 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Adam Miller (i)
Republican: Joe Wharton
Independent: N/A
District 7 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Allison Russo (i)
Republican: N/A
Independent: N/A
District 8 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Beth Liston (i)
Republican: Zully Truemper
Independent: N/A
District 9 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Munira Abdullahi
Republican: N/A
Independent: N/A
District 10 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Russell Harris
Republican: David Dobos
Independent: N/A
District 11 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Anita Somani
Republican: Omar Tarazi
Independent: N/A
District 12 – Franklin (part), Madison, Pickaway
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Brian Stewart (i)
Independent: *Matthew Briner (Write-in)
District 13 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Mike Skindell (i)
Republican: Keith Davey
Independent: N/A
District 14 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Sean Brennan
Republican: Jolene Austin
Independent: N/A
District 15 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Richard Dell’Aquila
Republican: N/A
Independent: N/A
District 16 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Bride Rose Sweeney (i)
Republican: Michael Lamb
Independent: N/A
District 17 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Troy Greenfield
Republican: Thomas Patton (i)
Independent: N/A
District 18 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Darnell Brewer
Republican: Shalira Taylor
Independent: N/A
*House Rep. Shayla Davis was denied from being a write-in candidate
District 19 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Phil Robinson (i)
Republican: Ron Brough
Independent: N/A
District 20 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Terrence Upchurch (i)
Republican: N/A
Independent: N/A
District 21 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Elliot Forhan
Republican: Kelly Powell
Independent: N/A
District 22 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Juanita Brent (i)
Republican: N/A
Independent: N/A
District 23 – Cuyahoga (part), Lake (part)
Democratic: Dan Troy (i)
Republican: George Phillips
Independent: N/A
District 24 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Dani Isaacsohn
Republican: Adam Koehler
Independent: N/A
District 25 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Cecil Thomas
Republican: John Breadon
Independent: N/A
District 26 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Sedrick Denson (i)
Republican: N/A
Independent: N/A
District 27 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Rachel Baker
Republican: Jenn Giroux
Independent: N/A
District 28 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Jessica Miranda (i)
Republican: Chris Monzel
Independent: Regina Collins
District 29 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Juan Valle
Republican: Cindy Abrams (i)
Independent: N/A
District 30 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Alissa Mayhaus
Republican: Bill Seitz (i)
Independent: N/A
District 31 – Summit (part)
Democratic: Rita Darrow
Republican: Bill Roemer (i)
Independent: N/A
District 32 – Summit (part)
Democratic: Matt Shaughnessy
Republican: Bob Young (i)
Independent: N/A
District 33 – Summit (part)
Democratic: Tavia Galonski (i)
Republican: Kristopher Anderson
Independent: N/A
District 34 – Summit (part)
Democratic: Casey Weinstein (i)
Republican: Beth Bigham
Independent: N/A
District 35 – Geauga (part), Portage (part), Summit (part)
Democratic: Lori O’Neill
Republican: Steve Demetriou
Independent: N/A
District 36 – Montgomery (part)
Democratic: Addison Caruso
Republican: Andrea White (i)
Independent: N/A
District 37 – Montgomery (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Tom Young (i)
Write-in: Megan Overman
District 38 – Montgomery (part)
Democratic: Willis Blackshear Jr. (i)
Republican: N/A
Independent: N/A
District 39 – Montgomery (part)
Democratic: Leronda Jackson
Republican: Phil Plummer (i)
Independent: N/A
District 40 – Butler (part), Montgomery (part), Preble
Democratic: Amy Cox
Republican: Rodney Creech (i)
Independent: N/A
District 41 – Lucas (part) – Too close to call
Democratic: Nancy Larson
Republican: Josh Williams
Independent: N/A
District 42 – Lucas (part)
Democratic: Erika White
Republican: Derek Merrin (i)
Independent: N/A
District 43 – Lucas (part)
Democratic: Michele Grim
Republican: Wendi Hendricks
Independent: N/A
District 44 – Lucas (part), Ottawa (part), Wood (part)
Democratic: Elgin Rogers Jr.
Republican: Roy Palmer III
Independent: N/A
District 45 – Butler (part)
Democratic: Chuck Horn
Republican: Jennifer Gross (i)
Independent: N/A
District 46 – Butler (part)
Democratic: Lawrence Mulligan
Republican: Thomas Hall (i)
Independent: N/A
District 47 – Butler (part)
Democratic: Sam Lawrence
Republican: Sara Carruthers (i)
Independent: N/A
District 48 – Stark (part)
Democratic: David Smith
Republican: Scott Oelslager (i)
Independent: N/A
District 49 – Stark (part)
Democratic: Thomas West (i)
Republican: Jim Thomas
Independent: N/A
District 50 – Stark (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Reggie Stoltzfus (i)
Independent: N/A
District 51 – Stark (part), Tuscarawas (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Brett Hudson Hillyer (i)
Independent: N/A
District 52 – Lorain (part)
Democratic: Regan Phillips
Republican: Gayle L. Manning (i)
Independent: N/A
istrict 53 – Lorain (part)
Democratic: Joseph A. Miller III (i)
Republican: Marty Gallagher
Independent: N/A
District 54 – Erie (part), Huron (part), Lorain (part)
Democratic: Bryan Burgess
Republican: Dick Stein (i)
Independent: N/A
District 55 – Warren (part)
Democratic: Paul Zorn
Republican: Scott Lipps (i)
Independent: N/A
District 56 – Warren (part)
Democratic: Joy Bennett
Republican: Adam Mathews
Independent: N/A
District 57 – Lake (part)
Democratic: Evan Rosborough
Republican: Jamie Callender (i)
Independent: N/A
District 58 – Mahoning (part)
Democratic: Bruce Neff
Republican: Al Cutrona (i)
Independent: N/A
District 59 – Columbiana (part), Mahoning (part)
Democratic: Lauren McNally
Republican: N/A
Independent: Gregory A. Beight
District 60 – Delaware (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Kris Jordan (i)
Independent: N/A
District 61 – Delaware (part), Knox (part)
Democratic: Louise Valentine
Republican: Beth Lear
Independent: N/A
District 62 – Clermont (part)
Democratic: Brian Flick
Republican: Jean Schmidt (i)
Independent: N/A
District 63 – Brown (part), Clermont (part)
Democratic: Richard Perry
Republican: Adam Bird (i)
Independent: N/A
District 64 – Trumbull (part)
Democratic: Vince Peterson II
Republican: Nick Santucci
Independent: N/A
District 65 – Ashtabula (part), Trumbull (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Mike Loychik (i)
Independent: Jennifer Donnelly
District 66 – Medina (part)
Democratic: Christina Collins
Republican: Sharon Ray (i)
Independent: N/A
District 67 – Ashland (part), Medina (part)
Democratic: Drew Burge
Republican: Melanie Miller
Independent: N/A
District 68 – Licking (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Thaddeus Claggett
Independent: N/A
District 69 – Fairfield (part), Licking (part), Perry (part)
Democratic: Charlotte Owens
Republican: Kevin Miller (i)
Independent: N/A
District 70 – Greene (part)
Democratic: Eric Price
Republican: Brian Lampton (i)
Independent: N/A
District 71 – Clark (part), Clinton, Greene (part)
Democratic: James Duffee
Republican: Bill Dean (i)
Independent: N/A
District 72 – Portage (part)
Democratic: Kathleen Clyde
Republican: Gail Pavliga (i)
Independent: N/A
District 73 – Fairfield (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Jeff LaRe (i)
Independent: N/A
District 74 – Clark (part)
Democratic: Daniel Saks
Republican: Bernard Willis
Independent: N/A
District 75 – Wood (part)
Democratic: Jan Materni
Republican: Haraz Ghanbari (i)
Independent: N/A
District 76 – Richland
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Marilyn John (i)
Independent: N/A
District 77 – Wayne
Democratic: Mark Gooch
Republican: Scott Wiggam (i)
Independent: N/A
District 78 – Allen, Auglaize (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Susan Manchester (i)
Independent: N/A
District 79 – Carroll, Columbiana (part)
Democratic: Taylor Eastham
Republican: Monica Robb Blasdel
Independent: N/A
District 80 – Darke (part), Miami
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Jena Powell (i)
Independent: N/A
District 81 – Defiance (part), Fulton, Henry, Williams
Democratic: N/A
Republican: James Hoops (i)
Independent: N/A
District 82 – Defiance (part), Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert
Democratic: Magdalene Markward
Republican: Roy Klopfenstein
Independent: N/A
istrict 83 – Hancock, Hardin, Logan (part)
Democratic: Claire Osborne
Republican: Jon Cross (i)
Independent: N/A
District 84 – Auglaize (part), Darke (part), Mercer
Democratic: Sophia Rodriguez
Republican: Angela King
Independent: N/A
District 85 – Champaign, Logan (part), Shelby
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Tim Barhorst
Independent: N/A
District 86 – Marion (part), Union
Democratic: Barbara Luke
Republican: Tracy Richardson (i)
Independent: N/A
District 87 – Crawford, Marion (part), Morrow, Wyandot
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Riordan McClain (i)
Independent: N/A
District 88 – Sandusky, Seneca
Democratic: Dianne Selvey
Republican: Gary Click (i)
Independent: N/A
District 89 – Erie (part), Huron (part), Ottawa (part)
Democratic: Jim Obergefell
Republican: D.J. Swearingen (i)
Independent: N/A
District 90 – Adams, Brown (part), Scioto
Democratic: Andrew Dodson
Republican: Brian Baldridge (i)
Independent: N/A
District 91 – Fayette, Highland, Pike, Ross (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Bob Peterson
Independent: N/A
District 92 – Hocking, Perry (part), Ross (part), Vinton
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Mark Johnson (i)
Independent: N/A
District 93 – Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Jason Stephens (i)
Independent: N/A
District 94 – Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Washington (part)
Democratic: *Tanya Conrath
Republican: Jay Edwards (i)
Independent: N/A
*Conrath sued LaRose after he rejected her bid to replace Rhyan Goodman, who dropped out of the race. The Ohio Supreme Court sided with Conrath.
District 95 – Belmont (part), Guernsey (part), Harrison, Noble, Washington (part)
Democratic: William Ryan
Republican: Don Jones (i)
Independent: N/A
District 96 – Belmont (part), Jefferson, Monroe
Democratic: Charlie DiPalma
Republican: Ron Ferguson (i)
Independent: N/A
District 97 – Guernsey (part), Muskingum
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Adam Holmes (i)
Independent: N/A
District 98 – Coshocton, Holmes, Knox (part)
Democratic: *Annie Homstad (Write-in)
Republican: Darrell Kick (i)
Independent: N/A
District 99 – Ashtabula (part), Geauga (part)
Democratic: Kathy Zappitello
Republican: Sarah Fowler Arthur (i)
Independent: N/A
Ohio Senate (only odd districts are up this year)
District 1 – Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan (part), Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Robert McColley (i)
Independent: N/A
District 3 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Tina Maharath (i)
Republican: Michele Reynolds
Independent: N/A
District 5 – Butler (part), Darke (part), Miami, Montgomery (part), Preble
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Stephen Huffman (i)
Independent: N/A
District 7 – Hamilton (part), Warren
Democratic: David Dallas
Republican: Steve Wilson (i)
Independent: N/A
District 9 – Hamilton (part)
Democratic: Catherine D. Ingram
Republican: Orlando Sonza
Independent: N/A
District 11 – Lucas (part)
Democratic: Paula Hicks-Hudson
Republican: Tony Dia
Independent: N/A
District 13 – Erie (part), Huron (part), Lorain
Democratic: Anthony Eliopoulos
Republican: Nathan Manning (i)
Independent: N/A
District 15 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: Hearcel Craig (i)
Republican: N/A
Independent: N/A
District 17 – Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Perry (part), Pike, Ross, Vinton
Democratic: Garry Boone
Republican: Shane Wilkin
Independent: N/A
District 19 – Coshocton, Delaware, Holmes, Knox
Democratic: Heather Swiger
Republican: Andrew Brenner (i)
Independent: N/A
District 21 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Kent Smith
Republican: Mikhail Alterman
Independent: N/A
District 23 – Cuyahoga (part)
Democratic: Nickie Antonio (i)
Republican: Landry Simmons Jr.
Independent: N/A
District 25 – Franklin (part)
Democratic: William DeMora
Republican: Chandler Wysocki
Independent: N/A
District 27 – Summit (part)
Democratic: Patricia Goetz
Republican: Kristina Roegner (i)
Independent: N/A
District 29 – Stark (part)
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Kirk Schuring (i)
Independent: N/A
District 31 – Guernsey (part), Muskingum, Stark (part), Tuscarawas, Wayne
Democratic: N/A
Republican: Al Landis
Independent: N/A
District 33 – Carroll, Columbiana, Mahoning
Democratic: Robert Hagan
Republican: Michael Rulli (i)
Independent: N/A