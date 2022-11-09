Ohio Republicans Look to Have Picked Up One Ohio Senate Seat, and Perhaps 2 to 4 in the Ohio House

click to enlarge (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal.) The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio.

Competing under maps declared to be an unconstitutional GOP gerrymander by a bipartisan majority on the Ohio Supreme Court, Ohio Republicans look to have picked up one Ohio Senate seat Tuesday and perhaps two to four seats in the Ohio House as well.

With outstanding absentee and provisional ballots, these results could change in the coming days, but this is where things stood early Wednesday morning.

Provisional ballots are allowed to be cast when more verification is needed during in-person voting, while any outstanding absentee ballots that have been mailed but not delivered yet need to be post-marked on or before Nov. 7 and verified in order to be counted. With more than a million absentee ballots requested this election, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office reported Tuesday more than 150,000 were outstanding. Early Wednesday morning, the combined count of outstanding absentee and provisionals stood at more than 180,000 on the office’s results website.

For now, GOP candidates look to have won up to 68 of Ohio’s 99 state House district races, with one too close to call and possibly heading for an automatic recount if the tight margin remains. No others are currently heading for a recount, but a couple are close enough that outstanding provisional/absentee returns could trigger a flip or recount. Republicans also won 11 of 17 Ohio Senate races up for election this year, according to unofficial results.

With the pick-up in the Ohio Senate, Ohio Republicans look to control the chamber 26-7. They look to control the Ohio House perhaps 66-33, 67-32, or 68-31. Going into the election, Ohio Republicans enjoyed a 64-35 supermajority over Democrats in the Ohio House and a 25-8 supermajority in the Ohio Senate.

Sixteen Ohio Senate seats were not up for election, and will be in 2024. The results do not become official until they are certified by bipartisan county boards of elections. Boards of elections must complete their official canvass of general election ballots no later than Nov. 29.

The preliminary results show one Ohio House race — District 5 — too close to call, falling within the half-point margin that triggers an automatic recount under Ohio law. The Ohio House District 5 race features Canal Winchester Democratic incumbent Richard Brown versus Republican challenger Ronald Beach IV.

With 100% of 884 precincts reporting, Beach held a lead of 0.28%. Beach had 16,921 votes, or 50.14%, compared to 16,825 votes, or 49.86%, for Brown.

How we got unconstitutional maps

After being declared unconstitutional repeatedly by a bipartisan majority on the Ohio Supreme Court, the district maps used in Ohio’s 2022 midterm were forced upon voters by a federal court that said in it’s decision, “We chose the best of our bad options.”

The federal court made its ruling after many months of Republicans passing maps along party lines that kept getting rejected as unconstitutional by the bipartisan Ohio Supreme Court majority. The game of brinksmanship came to a head as the state faced a variety of practical election administration problems if maps continued to be delayed.

The federal court selected the Republican-drawn map as Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose had already ordered boards of elections to load those Statehouse district maps still under review by courts into their systems and prepare to use them. LaRose voted for the maps as a member of the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

LaRose won reelection Tuesday. Fellow Republican redistricting commissioners Gov. Mike DeWine and Auditor Keith Faber also won reelection.

With Republicans keeping majority control of both the Ohio House and Senate, they will also continue to hold a 5-2 majority split on the redistricting commission.

Ohio Republicans also won all three Ohio Supreme Court races Tuesday, after Republican swing-vote Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor was forced to retire from the bench due to age, under Ohio law.

Full unofficial results

Below are the winners in unofficial results of Ohio’s state House and Senate district races with 100% of precincts reporting. For full percentage and vote total breakdowns, please visit the Ohio Secretary of State website here.

(i) indicates the candidate is the incumbent. N/A indicates no one petitioned or qualified to run.

The candidate’s name italicized in bold indicates unofficial results show a winner outside the margin of automatic recount. The one race currently within the margin of automatic recount is District 5.

Ohio House

District 1 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Dontavius Jarrells (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 2 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Latyna Humphrey (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 3 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Ismail Mohamed

Republican: J. Josiah Lanning

Independent: N/A

District 4 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Mary Lightbody (i)

Republican: Jill Rudler

Independent: N/A

District 5 – Franklin (part) – Too Close to Call

Democratic: Richard Brown (i)

Republican: Ronald Beach IV

Independent: N/A

District 6 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Adam Miller (i)

Republican: Joe Wharton

Independent: N/A

District 7 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Allison Russo (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 8 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Beth Liston (i)

Republican: Zully Truemper

Independent: N/A

District 9 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Munira Abdullahi

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 10 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Russell Harris

Republican: David Dobos

Independent: N/A

District 11 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Anita Somani

Republican: Omar Tarazi

Independent: N/A

District 12 – Franklin (part), Madison, Pickaway

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Brian Stewart (i)

Independent: *Matthew Briner (Write-in)

District 13 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Mike Skindell (i)

Republican: Keith Davey

Independent: N/A

District 14 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Sean Brennan

Republican: Jolene Austin

Independent: N/A

District 15 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Richard Dell’Aquila

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 16 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Bride Rose Sweeney (i)

Republican: Michael Lamb

Independent: N/A

District 17 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Troy Greenfield

Republican: Thomas Patton (i)

Independent: N/A

District 18 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Darnell Brewer

Republican: Shalira Taylor

Independent: N/A

*House Rep. Shayla Davis was denied from being a write-in candidate

District 19 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Phil Robinson (i)

Republican: Ron Brough

Independent: N/A

District 20 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Terrence Upchurch (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 21 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Elliot Forhan

Republican: Kelly Powell

Independent: N/A

District 22 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Juanita Brent (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 23 – Cuyahoga (part), Lake (part)

Democratic: Dan Troy (i)

Republican: George Phillips

Independent: N/A

District 24 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Dani Isaacsohn

Republican: Adam Koehler

Independent: N/A

District 25 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Cecil Thomas

Republican: John Breadon

Independent: N/A

District 26 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Sedrick Denson (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 27 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Rachel Baker

Republican: Jenn Giroux

Independent: N/A

District 28 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Jessica Miranda (i)

Republican: Chris Monzel

Independent: Regina Collins

District 29 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Juan Valle

Republican: Cindy Abrams (i)

Independent: N/A

District 30 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Alissa Mayhaus

Republican: Bill Seitz (i)

Independent: N/A

District 31 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Rita Darrow

Republican: Bill Roemer (i)

Independent: N/A

District 32 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Matt Shaughnessy

Republican: Bob Young (i)

Independent: N/A

District 33 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Tavia Galonski (i)

Republican: Kristopher Anderson

Independent: N/A

District 34 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Casey Weinstein (i)

Republican: Beth Bigham

Independent: N/A

District 35 – Geauga (part), Portage (part), Summit (part)

Democratic: Lori O’Neill

Republican: Steve Demetriou

Independent: N/A

District 36 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: Addison Caruso

Republican: Andrea White (i)

Independent: N/A

District 37 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Tom Young (i)

Write-in: Megan Overman

District 38 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: Willis Blackshear Jr. (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 39 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: Leronda Jackson

Republican: Phil Plummer (i)

Independent: N/A

District 40 – Butler (part), Montgomery (part), Preble

Democratic: Amy Cox

Republican: Rodney Creech (i)

Independent: N/A

District 41 – Lucas (part) – Too close to call

Democratic: Nancy Larson

Republican: Josh Williams

Independent: N/A

District 42 – Lucas (part)

Democratic: Erika White

Republican: Derek Merrin (i)

Independent: N/A

District 43 – Lucas (part)

Democratic: Michele Grim

Republican: Wendi Hendricks

Independent: N/A

District 44 – Lucas (part), Ottawa (part), Wood (part)

Democratic: Elgin Rogers Jr.

Republican: Roy Palmer III

Independent: N/A

District 45 – Butler (part)

Democratic: Chuck Horn

Republican: Jennifer Gross (i)

Independent: N/A

District 46 – Butler (part)

Democratic: Lawrence Mulligan

Republican: Thomas Hall (i)

Independent: N/A

District 47 – Butler (part)

Democratic: Sam Lawrence

Republican: Sara Carruthers (i)

Independent: N/A

District 48 – Stark (part)

Democratic: David Smith

Republican: Scott Oelslager (i)

Independent: N/A

District 49 – Stark (part)

Democratic: Thomas West (i)

Republican: Jim Thomas

Independent: N/A

District 50 – Stark (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Reggie Stoltzfus (i)

Independent: N/A

District 51 – Stark (part), Tuscarawas (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Brett Hudson Hillyer (i)

Independent: N/A

District 52 – Lorain (part)

Democratic: Regan Phillips

Republican: Gayle L. Manning (i)

Independent: N/A

istrict 53 – Lorain (part)

Democratic: Joseph A. Miller III (i)

Republican: Marty Gallagher

Independent: N/A

District 54 – Erie (part), Huron (part), Lorain (part)

Democratic: Bryan Burgess

Republican: Dick Stein (i)

Independent: N/A

District 55 – Warren (part)

Democratic: Paul Zorn

Republican: Scott Lipps (i)

Independent: N/A

District 56 – Warren (part)

Democratic: Joy Bennett

Republican: Adam Mathews

Independent: N/A

District 57 – Lake (part)

Democratic: Evan Rosborough

Republican: Jamie Callender (i)

Independent: N/A

District 58 – Mahoning (part)

Democratic: Bruce Neff

Republican: Al Cutrona (i)

Independent: N/A

District 59 – Columbiana (part), Mahoning (part)

Democratic: Lauren McNally

Republican: N/A

Independent: Gregory A. Beight

District 60 – Delaware (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Kris Jordan (i)

Independent: N/A

District 61 – Delaware (part), Knox (part)

Democratic: Louise Valentine

Republican: Beth Lear

Independent: N/A

District 62 – Clermont (part)

Democratic: Brian Flick

Republican: Jean Schmidt (i)

Independent: N/A

District 63 – Brown (part), Clermont (part)

Democratic: Richard Perry

Republican: Adam Bird (i)

Independent: N/A

District 64 – Trumbull (part)

Democratic: Vince Peterson II

Republican: Nick Santucci

Independent: N/A

District 65 – Ashtabula (part), Trumbull (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Mike Loychik (i)

Independent: Jennifer Donnelly

District 66 – Medina (part)

Democratic: Christina Collins

Republican: Sharon Ray (i)

Independent: N/A

District 67 – Ashland (part), Medina (part)

Democratic: Drew Burge

Republican: Melanie Miller

Independent: N/A

District 68 – Licking (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Thaddeus Claggett

Independent: N/A

District 69 – Fairfield (part), Licking (part), Perry (part)

Democratic: Charlotte Owens

Republican: Kevin Miller (i)

Independent: N/A

District 70 – Greene (part)

Democratic: Eric Price

Republican: Brian Lampton (i)

Independent: N/A

District 71 – Clark (part), Clinton, Greene (part)

Democratic: James Duffee

Republican: Bill Dean (i)

Independent: N/A

District 72 – Portage (part)

Democratic: Kathleen Clyde

Republican: Gail Pavliga (i)

Independent: N/A

District 73 – Fairfield (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Jeff LaRe (i)

Independent: N/A

District 74 – Clark (part)

Democratic: Daniel Saks

Republican: Bernard Willis

Independent: N/A

District 75 – Wood (part)

Democratic: Jan Materni

Republican: Haraz Ghanbari (i)

Independent: N/A

District 76 – Richland

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Marilyn John (i)

Independent: N/A

District 77 – Wayne

Democratic: Mark Gooch

Republican: Scott Wiggam (i)

Independent: N/A

District 78 – Allen, Auglaize (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Susan Manchester (i)

Independent: N/A

District 79 – Carroll, Columbiana (part)

Democratic: Taylor Eastham

Republican: Monica Robb Blasdel

Independent: N/A

District 80 – Darke (part), Miami

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Jena Powell (i)

Independent: N/A

District 81 – Defiance (part), Fulton, Henry, Williams

Democratic: N/A

Republican: James Hoops (i)

Independent: N/A

District 82 – Defiance (part), Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert

Democratic: Magdalene Markward

Republican: Roy Klopfenstein

Independent: N/A

istrict 83 – Hancock, Hardin, Logan (part)

Democratic: Claire Osborne

Republican: Jon Cross (i)

Independent: N/A

District 84 – Auglaize (part), Darke (part), Mercer

Democratic: Sophia Rodriguez

Republican: Angela King

Independent: N/A

District 85 – Champaign, Logan (part), Shelby

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Tim Barhorst

Independent: N/A

District 86 – Marion (part), Union

Democratic: Barbara Luke

Republican: Tracy Richardson (i)

Independent: N/A

District 87 – Crawford, Marion (part), Morrow, Wyandot

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Riordan McClain (i)

Independent: N/A

District 88 – Sandusky, Seneca

Democratic: Dianne Selvey

Republican: Gary Click (i)

Independent: N/A

District 89 – Erie (part), Huron (part), Ottawa (part)

Democratic: Jim Obergefell

Republican: D.J. Swearingen (i)

Independent: N/A

District 90 – Adams, Brown (part), Scioto

Democratic: Andrew Dodson

Republican: Brian Baldridge (i)

Independent: N/A

District 91 – Fayette, Highland, Pike, Ross (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Bob Peterson

Independent: N/A

District 92 – Hocking, Perry (part), Ross (part), Vinton

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Mark Johnson (i)

Independent: N/A

District 93 – Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Jason Stephens (i)

Independent: N/A

District 94 – Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Washington (part)

Democratic: *Tanya Conrath

Republican: Jay Edwards (i)

Independent: N/A

*Conrath sued LaRose after he rejected her bid to replace Rhyan Goodman, who dropped out of the race. The Ohio Supreme Court sided with Conrath.

District 95 – Belmont (part), Guernsey (part), Harrison, Noble, Washington (part)

Democratic: William Ryan

Republican: Don Jones (i)

Independent: N/A

District 96 – Belmont (part), Jefferson, Monroe

Democratic: Charlie DiPalma

Republican: Ron Ferguson (i)

Independent: N/A

District 97 – Guernsey (part), Muskingum

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Adam Holmes (i)

Independent: N/A

District 98 – Coshocton, Holmes, Knox (part)

Democratic: *Annie Homstad (Write-in)

Republican: Darrell Kick (i)

Independent: N/A

District 99 – Ashtabula (part), Geauga (part)

Democratic: Kathy Zappitello

Republican: Sarah Fowler Arthur (i)

Independent: N/A

Ohio Senate (only odd districts are up this year)

District 1 – Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan (part), Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Robert McColley (i)

Independent: N/A

District 3 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Tina Maharath (i)

Republican: Michele Reynolds

Independent: N/A

District 5 – Butler (part), Darke (part), Miami, Montgomery (part), Preble

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Stephen Huffman (i)

Independent: N/A

District 7 – Hamilton (part), Warren

Democratic: David Dallas

Republican: Steve Wilson (i)

Independent: N/A

District 9 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Catherine D. Ingram

Republican: Orlando Sonza

Independent: N/A

District 11 – Lucas (part)

Democratic: Paula Hicks-Hudson

Republican: Tony Dia

Independent: N/A

District 13 – Erie (part), Huron (part), Lorain

Democratic: Anthony Eliopoulos

Republican: Nathan Manning (i)

Independent: N/A

District 15 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Hearcel Craig (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 17 – Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Perry (part), Pike, Ross, Vinton

Democratic: Garry Boone

Republican: Shane Wilkin

Independent: N/A

District 19 – Coshocton, Delaware, Holmes, Knox

Democratic: Heather Swiger

Republican: Andrew Brenner (i)

Independent: N/A

District 21 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Kent Smith

Republican: Mikhail Alterman

Independent: N/A

District 23 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Nickie Antonio (i)

Republican: Landry Simmons Jr.

Independent: N/A

District 25 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: William DeMora

Republican: Chandler Wysocki

Independent: N/A

District 27 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Patricia Goetz

Republican: Kristina Roegner (i)

Independent: N/A

District 29 – Stark (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Kirk Schuring (i)

Independent: N/A

District 31 – Guernsey (part), Muskingum, Stark (part), Tuscarawas, Wayne

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Al Landis

Independent: N/A

District 33 – Carroll, Columbiana, Mahoning

Democratic: Robert Hagan

Republican: Michael Rulli (i)

Independent: N/A