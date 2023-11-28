Ohio Sees Coverage Losses as Medicaid Unwinding Continues

Around 443,000 residents are losing their federal health coverage, most over missing paperwork

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 8:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge States on April 1 began ending Medicaid coverage for people found ineligible or whose redetermination can't be completed for procedural reasons, a process known as Medicaid unwinding. - Adobe Stock
Adobe Stock
States on April 1 began ending Medicaid coverage for people found ineligible or whose redetermination can't be completed for procedural reasons, a process known as Medicaid unwinding.
More Ohioans are at risk for losing their health coverage through Medicaid because of procedural errors, according to a recent analysis. Federal rule changes during the COVID-19 public health emergency allowed most people to stay on Medicaid continuously, without re-enrolling. But coverage protection ended at the beginning of this year, and Ohio and other states have resumed eligibility reviews for millions.

Brandy Davis, Medicaid policy fellow with The Center for Community Solutions in Cleveland, said Ohio is now beginning to see significant coverage losses, with around 443,000 residents losing their federal health coverage, most over missing paperwork.

"This is particularly an issue for those people who are transient, particularly in Ohio that we're seeing that are moving around and maybe not getting access to their mail," she said.

The state saw a roughly 800,000-person increase in Medicaid enrollees during the pandemic. So far, more than 1.3 million people have had their coverage reviewed. Davis said bot technology and linking Medicaid cases to SNAP benefits, and manual eligibility reviews by county caseworkers, have helped speed up automatic renewals.

Davis added a looming concern is the number of children who could drop off rolls over the next year.

"We have not been able to identify best practice to separate children out from households' eligibility status, and so in Ohio we have seen some data, children have been dis-enrolled when they would have still been eligible," Davis continued.

According to the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, nearly seven million children nationwide are expected to lose their health coverage through Medicaid or CHIP due to unwinding.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

WKYC's Hollie Strano Off Air Following Thanksgiving Day DUI Arrest, Crash

By Vince Grzegorek

Damage pictured the day after Strano's vehicle struck the fire hydrant

RTA Seeking Employer Partners for Microtransit Pilot Program

By Maria Elena Scott

The RTA's 19 bus arrives at the Southgate Transit Center on Thursday. Southgate is the host of the RTA's microtransit experiment, which will deliver riders to the 'front door' of their offices.

City of Cleveland's Live Snow Plow Tracker is Ready for Winter

By Vince Grzegorek

City of Cleveland's Live Snow Plow Tracker is Ready for Winter

Baldwin Wallace Thought It Faced a $3 Million Budget Deficit. Then It Discovered It Was Actually $20 Million

By Mark Oprea

Major cuts are expected as BW deals with a $20 million budget deficit

Also in News & Views

WKYC's Hollie Strano Off Air Following Thanksgiving Day DUI Arrest, Crash

By Vince Grzegorek

Damage pictured the day after Strano's vehicle struck the fire hydrant

City of Cleveland's Live Snow Plow Tracker is Ready for Winter

By Vince Grzegorek

City of Cleveland's Live Snow Plow Tracker is Ready for Winter

Jones Day Rapped Hard in New Book for Repping Trump, Opioid Companies and "Corrupting Justice"

By Roldo Bartimole

Jones Day Rapped Hard in New Book for Repping Trump, Opioid Companies and "Corrupting Justice"

In Cleveland's Post-Covid DIY Revival, Queer Black Drag in Midtown and Hardcore in Taco Bell Parking Lots

By Mark Oprea

A DIY show hosted on a soon-to-be-demolished bridge Downtown drew a full crowd in mid-October.
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us