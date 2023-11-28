Ohio Sees Coverage Losses as Medicaid Unwinding Continues

click to enlarge Adobe Stock States on April 1 began ending Medicaid coverage for people found ineligible or whose redetermination can't be completed for procedural reasons, a process known as Medicaid unwinding.

More Ohioans are at risk for losing their health coverage through Medicaid because of procedural errors, according to a recent analysis. Federal rule changes during the COVID-19 public health emergency allowed most people to stay on Medicaid continuously, without re-enrolling. But coverage protection ended at the beginning of this year, and Ohio and other states have resumed eligibility reviews for millions.Brandy Davis, Medicaid policy fellow with The Center for Community Solutions in Cleveland, said Ohio is now beginning to see significant coverage losses, with around 443,000 residents losing their federal health coverage, most over missing paperwork."This is particularly an issue for those people who are transient, particularly in Ohio that we're seeing that are moving around and maybe not getting access to their mail," she said.The state saw a roughly 800,000-person increase in Medicaid enrollees during the pandemic. So far, more than 1.3 million people have had their coverage reviewed. Davis said bot technology and linking Medicaid cases to SNAP benefits, and manual eligibility reviews by county caseworkers, have helped speed up automatic renewals.Davis added a looming concern is the number of children who could drop off rolls over the next year."We have not been able to identify best practice to separate children out from households' eligibility status, and so in Ohio we have seen some data, children have been dis-enrolled when they would have still been eligible," Davis continued.According to the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, nearly seven million children nationwide are expected to lose their health coverage through Medicaid or CHIP due to unwinding.