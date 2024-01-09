Ohioans Lag on Vaccines as COVID, Flu, RSV Cases Rise

Navy Medicine Around 1.1 million Ohioans have received the updated COVID vaccine that became available in September, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Nationwide and in Ohio, cases of COVID, influenza and RSV are on the rise, but health experts say Ohio lags when it comes to the number of residents vaccinated for protection against respiratory viruses.November saw more than 50,000 reported COVID cases, and the CDC now ranks Ohio as "high" for respiratory illness levels.Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health director, said around 1.1 million Ohioans have received the updated COVID vaccine that became available last year and doesn't require any boosters, but that's a tiny percentage of the state's population. He hopes seniors and other vulnerable populations take time in the New Year to stay healthy by getting vaccinated."Case numbers are rising. And we know that as they do, we will see more hospitalizations and severe illness. Many Ohioans have taken the opportunity to get vaccinated, but many more haven't," he said.According to the CDC, the number of hospitalizations for COVID nationwide jumped 20% after the holidays, and emergency rooms also saw an increase in the number of people with severe flu cases.Health experts report previous vaccines or boosters were not developed to target the more recent strains, and note it's important to talk to your doctor about the best ways to stay protected from illness. For more information on available vaccines, look online at vaccines.gov.Vanderhoff said among the state's oldest residents, COVID continues to cause several dozen deaths a week."A higher number of older Ohioans who, of course, are among those most at risk of getting seriously ill have been vaccinated, 29% of Ohioans aged 65 and older. But clearly, there remains a lot of room for improvement," he continued.New data from the CDC show the majority of the nation's nursing home residents have not received the newest COVID or RSV vaccines.