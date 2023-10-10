Ohioans: Today's the Last Day to Register to Vote in the November Election

Reproductive rights, legal weed and more will be decided. Make your voice heard

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 9:57 am

Ohioans: Today's the Last Day to Register to Vote in the November Election
Today is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 7, 2023 general election, which will feature the chance for Ohioans to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution, legalize marijuana, and locally, decide on the participatory budgeting charter amendment in Cleveland.

It's also the last day to update your voter registration if you've moved.

Voters may confirm their registration at voteohio.gov or at a county board of elections office. Ohioans can register to vote in future elections at the website.

To vote in the Buckeye State on Nov. 7, Ohioans must be at least 18 years old on or before the election, have been an Ohio resident for at least 30 days before the election, have a state driver’s license or identification card and have a Social Security Number (only U.S. citizens may vote). People who have been incarcerated for a felony must re-register to vote. A full list of qualifications is available on the Secretary of State's website, ohiosos.gov.

Registered voters may cast early ballots at their county board of elections office by Nov. 5 or by mail (absentee voting) through Nov. 6.

To vote by mail, qualified voters must request an absentee ballot by 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Completed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 6, and the county election board must receive them by mail before Nov. 13. Voters also can drop off absentee ballots in person to their county election board by 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7.

