Ohio's Community Colleges Boost Graduation Rates

Courtesy Tri-C Stomp and crew

Three community colleges in Ohio increased their graduation rates by 50% over the past six years under a new program called Accelerated Study in Associate Programs.The program, originally developed in New York, is geared toward students from low-income families and provides career services, a tuition waiver, and financial assistance for transportation and textbooks.Jeff Robinson, director of communications for the Ohio Department of Higher Education, said the program is especially beneficial for adults with families who are either returning to school to complete their degree, or enrolling for the first time."So a program like ASAP provides the ... what we call wraparound services, to help them succeed," Robinson explained. "Numbers have shown that the program leads to greater completion rates. And that means students are more prepared to enter the workforce."The program also boosted the earnings of participants by 11%, compared with a control group, according to data by the nonprofit MDRC.At a time when the number of traditional, four-year college students nationwide is on the decline, Robinson said such programs can help ensure the state's rural counties have an educated workforce."That means employers are getting skilled workers," Robinson pointed out. "That helps both the regional economy and the state economy."Participating colleges included Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, Cuyahoga Community College, and Lorain County Community College.Robinson said a similar model has been implemented at Stark State College and Owens Community College, and other institutions across the state have expressed an interest in developing comparable programs.