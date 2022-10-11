Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October

Historic railway rides will take passengers through the stunning fall foliage of the Hocking Hills area.

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 10:30 am

Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s Fall Foliage Ride allows visitors to see the changing colors of the season in southern Ohio on Thursdays through Sundays through October 31. - Photo: facebook.com/hvsry
Photo: facebook.com/hvsry
Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s Fall Foliage Ride allows visitors to see the changing colors of the season in southern Ohio on Thursdays through Sundays through October 31.

There are few more picturesque ways to view the changing colors of the leaves than aboard the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s Fall Foliage Ride.

The ride, which began in 2021, allows visitors to see the colors of the season in southern Ohio on Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 31.

The ride lasts roughly two hours – departing from the Nelsonville Depot and embarking on a scenic, roundtrip ride to East Logan, through the beautiful Hocking Hills region. On Thursdays and Fridays, one train departs on each day at 1 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, two trains depart each day: one at noon and the other at 2:30 p.m.

The trains are “made up of historic equipment ranging from 1917 to the 1960s” and some will be heated depending on the weather. However, open-air cars are also available for nature lovers to embrace the full fall feeling.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $13 for children and $16 for seniors or members of the military.

Hocking Valley Scenic Railway is located at 33 W. Canal St., Nelsonville. Visit hvsry.org for more information.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery

Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest

Everything We Saw at MIX at CMA: Oktoberfest
Photos From First Fridays at Filter

Photos From First Fridays at Filter
Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Photos From the Guardians' Playoff Home Opener Win Against the Rays

Trending

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

By Pete Kotz

The Breathtaking Emptiness of J.D. Vance

Team That Brought You "Immersive VanGogh" is Coming for Your Wallet with "Immersive Disney"

By Sam Allard

Team That Brought You "Immersive VanGogh" is Coming for Your Wallet with "Immersive Disney"

Here Are All the Filthy Rich Clevelanders Going to Dee and Jimmy Haslam's House to Donate $25,000 to J.D. Vance

By Sam Allard

Jimmy Haslam

Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him

By Madeline Fening

Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance during Ohio’s U.S. Senate Republican Primary Debate at Central State University.

Also in News & Views

Team That Brought You "Immersive VanGogh" is Coming for Your Wallet with "Immersive Disney"

By Sam Allard

Team That Brought You "Immersive VanGogh" is Coming for Your Wallet with "Immersive Disney"

Crain's Cleveland Business Joins PD/Cleveland.com in Endorsing Chris Ronayne for County Executive

By Sam Allard

Crain's Cleveland Business Joins PD/Cleveland.com in Endorsing Chris Ronayne for County Executive

Assessing the SNL Debut of Two New Cast Members with Cleveland Connections

By Jordan T. Smith

Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez

City of Cleveland Finally Plans to Replace Coin Operated Parking Meters

By Sam Allard

City of Cleveland Finally Plans to Replace Coin Operated Parking Meters
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us